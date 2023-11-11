Palestinian ambassador receives standing ovation at Sinn Fein conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Palestinian ambassador receives standing ovation at Sinn Fein conference

By Press Association
The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid (Niall Carson/PA)

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid has expressed gratitude to Irish people “for being so vocal on the side of justice”.

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid comments came as part of her keynote speech at Sinn Fein’s annual ard fheis in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Thanking the people of Ireland, she said: “You never fail to hear our call for freedom.”

The ambassador said the international community has failed Palestinians “for decades”.

“It has allowed Israel to continue its horrific aggression against our people with impunity and in grave violation of international and humanitarian law.

“Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank, including in Jerusalem.”

The ambassador said “political and moral failure” has led to the conflict in Gaza.

She said: “Almost 11,000 people and 500 children, including members of my own family, have been killed in the past five weeks.”

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid described Gaza as “hell on earth” as she criticised the targeting of hospitals, schools and bakeries.

“This is beyond rage and revenge. Now, there is no safe place in Gaza. There is hardly shelter, food, water or fuel.

“Neither peace nor security can prevail while the rights of Palestinians are denied.”

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid received a standing ovation following her speech at the Sinn Fein conference, and was embraced by party president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill as well as former leader Gerry Adams.

Sinn Fein has called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland and is also bringing a motion to the Dublin parliament seeking a referral of Israel to the International Criminal Court by Ireland.

The party’s spokesman on foreign affairs, Matt Carthy, said: “It is time again for Ireland to make a stand in defence of international law and we hope and expect to receive all-party support for this important motion.”

He told the conference that there must be consequences for “Israel’s deliberate targeting and killing of thousands of civilians”.

He condemned the Hamas attack on October 7 and called for the release of all hostages.

However, he said “history did not begin on October 7”, adding that it did not provide justification for the “war crimes committed by Israel every day since”.

Mr Carthy led the conference in a chant of “in our thousands and or millions, we are all Palestinians” as delegates rose to their feet to welcome the ambassador to the stage.