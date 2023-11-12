Long A&E waits may be linked to 1,400 excess deaths, Labour warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long A&E waits may be linked to 1,400 excess deaths, Labour warns

By Press Association
Labour has called for more support for NHS staff (Jeff Moore/PA)
Long accident and emergency waits at Scottish hospitals may be linked to up to 1,400 excess deaths this year, Labour has suggested.

The party pointed to a calculation from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), which said earlier this year that one extra death occurs for every 72 patients that spend eight to 12 hours in an emergency department.

Between the start of 2023 and September 30, 103,446 patients waited more than eight hours in Scotland’s A&E departments.

Scottish Labour said this would equate to up to 1,436 excess deaths.

In February, the RCEM said some 23,000 “excess patient deaths” may have occurred in England due to long A&E waits last year.

At the time, NHS England said the figures were “very unlikely to give a full or certain picture” on excess deaths.

Scottish Labour said staff in the NHS need more support.

Health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP’s catastrophic stewardship of our NHS has left the NHS on the brink.

First Minister’s Questions
Dame Jackie Baillie said the NHS is ‘on the brink’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With a shocking 100,000 waiting over eight hours and potentially 1,436 lives lost, the human cost of SNP incompetence has been left bare.

“These are not mere numbers – these are vulnerable people in need who have been failed by this SNP Government.

“Hardworking staff are being pushed to breaking point and they are receiving nothing but warm words from the SNP.

“With winter fast approaching, Michael Matheson would do well to stop racking up huge bills on his Parliament iPad and get to work to support our NHS.

“We need action now to tackle delayed discharge, support primary care and to invest in our NHS workforce.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be.

“We fully recognise that longer waits in A&E are detrimental to patient outcomes, which is why we remain determined to improve A&E performance.

“We know that long waits remain too high – however, patients experiencing the longest waits will generally be those who require admission and are waiting on a bed in a ward.

“These patients will have been triaged and seen by a doctor prior to decision to admit.

“Scotland’s core A&E departments remain the best performing in the UK.

“Our winter plan will support boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and our £12 million expansion of Hospital at Home will ensure people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, to help reduce pressure on our emergency departments.”