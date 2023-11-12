Shapps declines to say Braverman will be Home Secretary for another week

Grant Shapps failed to back Suella Braverman’s survival as Home Secretary for another week as she remained under fire for stoking tensions ahead of Armistice Day protests.

The Defence Secretary said “a week’s a long time in politics” when asked whether his Cabinet colleague will stay in her role until next weekend.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing intensifying calls to sack Mrs Braverman following scenes of far-right violence towards officers on Saturday resulting in dozens of arrests.

The Home Secretary has been accused of inflaming tensions after she branded pro-Palestinian protesters “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead.

Asked about Mrs Braverman’s political future, Mr Shapps told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “As you know, and I know well, a week’s a long time in politics. I never make predictions about these things.”

Pressed on calls for her removal, he said: “The make-up of the Cabinet is entirely a matter for the Prime Minister.

“He will decide that in his own time.”

His lack of endorsement came after Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Mrs Braverman cannot stay in her job.

She blamed the ugly scenes in London on Mrs Braverman’s “appalling and unprecedented attack” on the Metropolitan Police’s operational independence and impartiality.

Yvette Cooper said the PM needs to deal with the Suella Braverman situation (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t see how she can continue to do this job, she does not have the credibility or the authority to do the serious job of Home Secretary,” Ms Cooper said.

“I think this is a matter for Rishi Sunak, I think he needs to deal with this.

“I think he appointed her and he needs to do something about it, because otherwise all that he shows is he is weak, he doesn’t care about policing and he doesn’t care about the security of our country.”

Mr Sunak has so far maintained confidence in his Home Secretary, even after a week in which ministers also distanced themselves from her claims that homelessness is a “lifestyle choice”.

There has been speculation the Prime Minister will carry out a ministerial reshuffle, which could see her moved, but not before next week’s Supreme Court ruling on the Rwanda deportation policy which she has championed.