Police appeal after incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day

Appeals have been launched to identify five people after footage circulated online of incidents at London train stations on Armistice Day.

British Transport Police released images of four men they want to speak to after what the force say was a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo station on Saturday.

The force also released an image of a woman they want to speak to after an alleged antisemitic hate crime at Victoria station.

The 90-second video posted online of the incident at Waterloo station shows men swearing repeatedly, including shouting “terrorist f******” and “we were born in this country”.

British Transport Police wants to speak to this woman after an antisemitic hate crime at Victoria Station on Saturday (British Transport Police/PA)

A separate video was shared on social media which shows an argument before one person appears to shout “death to all the Jews” at Victoria station.

It comes after dozens of counter-protesters were arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 217 of November 12.

You can submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.