Health board ‘treated as a suspect’ in death of 10-year-old girl

By Press Association
Milly Main (Kimberly Darroch/PA)
Milly Main (Kimberly Darroch/PA)

Scotland’s biggest health board is reportedly being considered a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Milly Main died in 2017 after she contracted an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children’s cancer ward on the campus of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police Scotland were subsequently instructed to investigate the death of Milly and a “number” of others.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow
Issues at the hospital sparked a public inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed on Sunday there had been an “update to the status” of the inquiry but emphasised that no final decision has been made on its outcome.

A report from the Sunday Mail claimed the health board is being considered a formal suspect.

A statement from the health board said: “Our sympathies remain with the families who have been affected by events at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital for Children.

“We have received a communication from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) about this update to the status of their ongoing inquiry.

“It should be made clear that this letter does not indicate that the COPFS have formed a final view.

“They have thanked us for our voluntary contribution so far, and we will continue to co-operate with this investigation.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has campaigned for the families of those impacted by issues at the hospital which – along with problems at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh – prompted the Scottish Government to launch a public inquiry.

Anas Sarwar and Kimberly Darroch
Anas Sarwar with Milly’s mother Kimberly Darroch (Jane Barlow/PA)

Milly’s mother Kimberly Darroch accused the health board of “murder” during hearing of the inquiry. She and Mr Sarwar have been instrumental in bringing public attention to the issue.

Mr Sarwar said: “It has taken four years to get this far, and what Kimberly has been told by the police could mean we are now one step closer to getting justice for Milly.

“Throughout this entire ordeal, Kimberly and all those who lost loved ones have shown extraordinary courage, while the health board engaged in denial and cover-up.

“To this day, nobody has been held to account for what went so tragically wrong.

“I long argued that had this scandal occurred in the private sector, there would have been a criminal investigation.

“I hope the full force of the law is used so that no family ever again has to go through what Milly’s family have been through.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “COPFS asked Police Scotland to investigate a number of deaths at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, Glasgow.

“Our investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”