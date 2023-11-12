Sunak pledges ‘hard-headed’ foreign policy that helps ‘shape the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak pledges ‘hard-headed’ foreign policy that helps ‘shape the world’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in 2022 (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Rishi Sunak will outline his vision for a “hard-headed” foreign policy approach that defends UK values from adversaries at a time for “moral clarity” as war rages in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will speak of the UK’s desire to “shape the world” as he highlights his record on forging international partnerships on defence, trade and migration.

Mr Sunak, who has claimed he represents change from his Tory predecessors, will pledge to leave behind “past dogmas, assumptions and structures” in dealing with other nations, Downing Street said.

In a major foreign policy speech on Monday, he will tell international dignitaries and business leaders: “In these dangerous times, we’re not just defending a better vision of the future against those who would destroy it, we’re marshalling our expertise, our people and our alliances to bring that future into being.

“So, we’ll continue to stand up for what is right … and show that our values will prevail.”

Calling 2023 “one of the most significant years” for UK foreign policy in recent times, he will point to the signing of the Windsor Framework with the European Union, the update of UK foreign and security policy and the announcement of plans for a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines under the Aukus partnership with the US and Australia.

The UK also struck migration deals with France, Italy and Albania, confirmed its accession to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc and hosted an international summit on artificial intelligence safety.

The Windsor Framework trading arrangements agreed by London and Brussels were seen as a key step in improving post-Brexit relations, after the more combative approaches taken by Mr Sunak’s predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The Lord Mayor’s Banquet
Rishi Sunak at last year’s Lord Mayor’s Banquet at London’s Guildhall (Belinda Jiao/PA)

In his speech at the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London’s Guildhall, Mr Sunak will say: “These treaties and alliances speak to something deeper: our willingness to act, to shape the world, not be shaped by it, wherever there’s a challenge, wherever there’s a threat, wherever we can promote peace and security.”

The Prime Minister will say that while the UK is pragmatic in its foreign policy approach, it is a time for “moral clarity” as he notes UK support for Kyiv in its struggle against Russia’s invasion and humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re hard-headed about what’s necessary for our interests and security. But Britain’s realism has always had values and this is a moment for moral clarity,” he will say.

Mr Sunak will also promise to intensify UK efforts to work towards a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

He will say: “The UK wrote the original UN resolutions setting out a two-state solution. We’ve argued for it for decades. But now we must help make it a reality.

“So, to the UK’s friends across the region and to our communities in this country, I pledge to redouble British efforts to this end.”

He will say that Britain will never “lose patience” in backing Ukraine, calling Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion a “self-inflicted strategic calamity” that he “cannot win”.

The speech comes as Mr Sunak faces calls at home to sack his Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she was accused of inflaming tensions over a pro-Palestinian march in London.

Labour said its foreign policy would prioritise “reconnecting” Britain, making it a “dependable ally” and a leader in development and climate action.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “As we face huge geopolitical change, conflict and the climate crisis, foreign policy and domestic policy have become intertwined. More than ever, we need a strong Britain on the world stage.

“But 13 years of Conservative government has left Britain increasingly disconnected from our closest allies, with a tarnished international reputation, and reduced influence in the world.”