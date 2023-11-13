SNP highlights fall in council tax bills since coming to power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP highlights fall in council tax bills since coming to power

By Press Association
The SNP has highlighted figures showing Scotland has had lower council tax bills on average than England and Wales since it came to power (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average council tax bills in Scotland are just over £100 lower in real terms than when the SNP came to power, new figures have revealed.

Data from the House of Commons library showed Scotland has had on average the lowest council tax charges since 2007 – when the SNP came to power – compared with England and Wales.

The average amount of council tax per dwelling was shown to have decreased by 7.1% (£101) in real terms between 2007-08 and 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the SNP said bills had increased under both Labour and Conservative governments in England over this time, and had risen by 31.6% in real terms in Wales over the period.

SNP MP Anum Qaisar said the figures showed the party was ‘helping to keep money in people’s pockets’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Average council tax bills in Scotland have gone from £1,402.61 in 2007-08 to £1,301.89 in 2023-23, the figures showed.

Meanwhile in England average bills have increased slightly over the same period, from £1,575.69 to £1,578.32, while in Wales they have jumped from £1,408.65 to £1,854.05.

The average council tax bill for every band is cheaper in Scotland than either England or Wales, the SNP said.

The figures have been revealed after First Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to freeze council tax across Scotland in 2024-25.

SNP levelling up, housing and communities spokesperson Anum Qaisar MP said: “These figures show that only the SNP can be trusted to stand up for the people of Scotland – and keep money in their pockets.

“Whilst the average amount of council tax in Scotland has decreased since the SNP came to power, in Labour-run Wales it has gone up by hundreds of pounds, and in England the Tories have done nothing to try to bring it down in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “Whilst Labour and the Tories support damaging policies like Brexit, NHS privatisation and welfare cuts, the SNP is saving families thousands of pounds through the council tax freeze, Scottish Child Payment and other policies that are helping to keep money in people’s pockets during this Westminster cost-of-living crisis.”