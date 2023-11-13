SNP highlights fall in council tax bills since coming to power

Average council tax bills in Scotland are just over £100 lower in real terms than when the SNP came to power, new figures have revealed.

Data from the House of Commons library showed Scotland has had on average the lowest council tax charges since 2007 – when the SNP came to power – compared with England and Wales.

The average amount of council tax per dwelling was shown to have decreased by 7.1% (£101) in real terms between 2007-08 and 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the SNP said bills had increased under both Labour and Conservative governments in England over this time, and had risen by 31.6% in real terms in Wales over the period.

SNP MP Anum Qaisar said the figures showed the party was ‘helping to keep money in people’s pockets’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Average council tax bills in Scotland have gone from £1,402.61 in 2007-08 to £1,301.89 in 2023-23, the figures showed.

Meanwhile in England average bills have increased slightly over the same period, from £1,575.69 to £1,578.32, while in Wales they have jumped from £1,408.65 to £1,854.05.

The average council tax bill for every band is cheaper in Scotland than either England or Wales, the SNP said.

The figures have been revealed after First Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to freeze council tax across Scotland in 2024-25.

SNP levelling up, housing and communities spokesperson Anum Qaisar MP said: “These figures show that only the SNP can be trusted to stand up for the people of Scotland – and keep money in their pockets.

“Whilst the average amount of council tax in Scotland has decreased since the SNP came to power, in Labour-run Wales it has gone up by hundreds of pounds, and in England the Tories have done nothing to try to bring it down in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “Whilst Labour and the Tories support damaging policies like Brexit, NHS privatisation and welfare cuts, the SNP is saving families thousands of pounds through the council tax freeze, Scottish Child Payment and other policies that are helping to keep money in people’s pockets during this Westminster cost-of-living crisis.”