Minister says space industry ‘a force for good’ ahead of Germany trip

A minister has said Scotland’s space industry is a “force for good” ahead of his visit to Germany for a tech expo.

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead will be promoting the Scottish space sector alongside a delegation of 23 different organisations.

He will attend Bremen’s Space Tech Expo Europe, considered the continent’s leading space industry trade fair, during the three-day visit.

As well as companies involved in manufacturing satellites and rockets, Scotland hosts two sites which aim to become commercial spaceports.

Mr Lochhead said: “Scotland’s innovative scientists and engineers lead the way across the space industry; from designing, manufacturing and launching satellites to finding novel uses for the data generated which benefit our people and economy.

“The knowledge produced has never been more important – from tackling deforestation to predicting farms at risk of losing productivity – and we want to collaborate with international partners in this shared and urgent task of addressing climate change.

“Scotland was amongst the first to recognise the need for ethical practices in seizing new opportunities from the increasingly clear window on to our world supplied by satellites.

“Glasgow is the biggest manufacturer of small satellites outside the US and by publishing the first ever space sustainability road map we have set out how the sector can help achieve climate change targets.”

He added: “I am committed to promoting space as a force for good, in climate monitoring and minimising the environmental impact of manufacturing, launching and disposing of small satellites.”