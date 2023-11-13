Third of teenagers have seen real-life violence on TikTok, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of teenagers have seen real-life violence on TikTok, research suggests

By Press Association
Social media companies have been criticised over online violence (Yui Mok/PA)
A third of 13 to 17-year-olds have seen footage of real-life violence on social media platform TikTok in the past year, research suggests.

The poll of 7,500 teenagers for Home Office-backed charity the Youth Endowment Fund found a quarter had seen similar material on Snapchat, 20% on YouTube and 19% on Instagram.

Researchers found that across all social media platforms, the most common type of violent material viewed was footage of fights, with nearly half of the children polled (48%) having seen such clips.

Just over a third, 36%, had seen threats to beat someone up, while 29% had viewed people carrying, promoting or using weapons.

The survey also found more than a quarter (26%) of 13 to 17-year-olds had seen posts showing or encouraging harm to women and girls.

Asked how they had come across the material, 27% said the platform they were using had suggested it, while only 9% said they had deliberately accessed it.

Half said they saw it on someone else’s feed, while the remaining third said it had been shared with them.

Jon Yates, executive director at the Youth Endowment Fund, which works to reduce youth violence, said: “Social media companies need to wake up. It is completely unacceptable to promote violent content to children.

“Children want it to stop. Children shouldn’t be exposed to footage of fights, threats or so-called ‘influencers’ peddling misogynistic propaganda.

“This type of content can easily stoke tension between individuals and groups, and lead to boys having misguided and unhealthy attitudes towards girls, women and relationships.

“As a society, we have a duty to help children live their lives free from violence, both offline and online.”

A TikTok spokesperson said: “TikTok removes or age-restricts content that’s violent or graphic, most often before it receives a single view, and provides parents with tools to further customise content and safety settings for their teens’ account.”

A Snapchat spokesperson said: “Violence has devastating consequences and there is no place for it on Snapchat.

“When we find violent content we remove it immediately, we have no open newsfeed and the app is designed to limit opportunities for potentially harmful content to go viral.

“We encourage anyone who sees violent content to report it using our confidential in-app reporting tools.

“We work with law enforcement to support investigations and partner closely with safety experts, NGOs and the police to help create a safe environment for our community.”

A YouTube spokeswoman said the site has strict policies prohibiting violent content, and quickly removes material that violates its policies, with more than 946,000 videos taken down in the second quarter of 2023.

Instagram has been approached for comment.

– 7,574 children (aged 13 to 17) in England and Wales were surveyed online between May and June.