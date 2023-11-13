Scottish independence paper on rejoining EU to be published this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish independence paper on rejoining EU to be published this week

By Press Association
The paper will discuss rejoining the EU (Aaron Chown/PA)
The paper will discuss rejoining the EU (Aaron Chown/PA)

The next paper in the Scottish Government’s independence prospectus series will be published on Friday, setting out its policy on rejoining the EU.

An independent Scotland would seek to rejoin the EU as soon as possible, the seventh prospectus paper will state.

The prospectus papers are designed to refresh the case for Scottish independence and were initiated by Nicola Sturgeon, with Humza Yousaf continuing the series when he became First Minister.

The previous paper, released earlier this month, described proposed immigration policies for an independent Scotland.

It proposed a cheaper and easier route for people looking to migrate to Scotland, seeking to set itself apart from the rules currently imposed by the UK Government.

As the rest of the UK would be outside the EU, an earlier prospectus paper said there would be checks on goods moving between Scotland and England – though the paper said efforts would be made to make this “smooth”.

Scottish Independence
Jamie Hepburn is the minister responsible for the papers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Publication of the papers is the responsibility of Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn.

He said: “Scotland is in a unique position in that it has been taken out of the EU against its will. As a result, the people of Scotland have lost their right to live, work and study across the EU.

“EU membership is central to Scotland’s future economic and social success.

“As a member, Scotland would be part of the world’s largest single market of 450 million people – around seven times the size of the UK – and would advance Scotland’s interests directly in the EU for the first time.

“Of course, while the EU has much to offer Scotland, Scotland also has a lot that it will contribute to the EU as a member state.”

He continued: “An independent Scotland’s EU membership would not be at the expense of the valuable relationships we have.

“The other nations of the UK and Ireland will remain Scotland’s close and valued friends.

“But independence is the only realistic way to achieve Scotland’s aim of becoming an EU member once again.”