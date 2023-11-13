Campaigners demand action on money laundering as Overseas Territories meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners demand action on money laundering as Overseas Territories meet

By Press Association
Representatives of the UK’s Overseas Territories are set to meet in London this week, where campaigners want them to take more action on financial crime (Clive Gee/PA)
Anti-corruption campaigners have called for the Government to do more to tackle financial crime in the UK’s Overseas Territories ahead of a key meeting this week.

Senior representatives from Britain’s Overseas Territories are due to meet in London this week for an annual meeting with ministers, with anti-money laundering policies expected to be on the agenda.

Ahead of the meeting, campaigners including the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition (UKACC) have called for the UK Government to push the Overseas Territories to set up registers showing the real owners of companies by the end of the year.

Westminster legislated for the introduction of public registers of beneficial ownership – seen as a key tool in the fight against corruption – in 2018 and the Overseas Territories committed to introducing them in 2020, but little progress has been made since.

Dame Margaret Hodge, chair of Parliament’s all-party group on anti-corruption and responsible tax, said: “Our Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies must bring an end to the decades of secrecy which have allowed wealthy oligarchs, criminal gangs, drug smugglers and human traffickers to hide and launder their dirty money.

“This means they must stand by their commitments to establish public registers of beneficial ownership by the end of this year.

“Members of Parliament legislated on this nearly five years ago, so these tax havens must either respect the will of Parliament, or Government must step in and force them to honour their promises.”

The UKACC published a poll of more than 6,000 people on Monday showing 72% of people agreed that the UK Government should take more responsibility for working with Overseas Territories to tackle money laundering and tax evasion.

Analysis by Transparency International has linked numerous companies registered in British Overseas Territories such as the British Virgin Islands to corruption cases, saying they have “aided gross abuses of entrusted power for private gain around the world”.

Duncan Hames, director of policy at Transparency International UK, said: “It’s hard to ignore the scale of economic crime exploiting some of Britain’s offshore financial centres, so progress by the Overseas Territories toward delivering on their commitment to introduce transparent company ownership registers is to be welcomed.

“However, it appears that most of these territories are far from being on track to meet the deadline for implementing these registers by the end of this year.

“As representatives from the Overseas Territories meet with the UK Government this week, all in attendance should be clear that stamping out economic crime is in the interests of the whole British family – and that this will mean the Overseas Territories fully delivering on the commitments they have made.”