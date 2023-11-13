‘Our bodies hurt from crying’ say family of Irish-Israeli girl feared kidnapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our bodies hurt from crying’ say family of Irish-Israeli girl feared kidnapped

By Press Association
Thomas Hand and Natali Hand during a press conference for families of hostages feared taken in Gaza at the Embassy of Israel in Dublin (PA)
The Irish father of an eight-year-old Israeli girl who is feared taken to Gaza has asked for a renewed focus on the Israeli hostages taken to Gaza.

Emily Hand was originally feared dead after the Hamas assault on Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel on October 7.

However, the eight-year-old’s family have been informed she may still be alive and being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, Hamas launched thousands of rockets and militants killed 1,400 Israeli civilians, as well as taking an estimated 200 other citizens hostage to Gaza.

Israel has responded with missile attacks and a blockade on the war-torn enclave, as part of an operation to target Hamas’s leaders and operations.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in the region and aid agencies have warned that low supplies of food, water and medicines are creating an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Thomas Hand during a press conference for families of hostages feared taken in Gaza (PA)

Thomas Hand, originally from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, described his daughter Emily as a “fun-loving child” who loves music, dancing and singing.

“Even my dog misses her. She used to use him as a pillow, stick her head down and fall asleep. Funny, the things that you miss, and now she’s kidnapped in Gaza along with many others.

“I want to hug Emily again, love her, fix her.”

He was speaking in Dublin on Monday after travelling there along with his older daughter Natali in order “to drum up as much sympathy and support” as possible.

Similar events are being held in other Israeli embassies to raise the case of citizens feared kidnapped during the attack over a month ago.

Imagining being reunited with Emily, he said: “I’m going to hold her forever. I’m never going to let her go.”

Families of hostages feared taken in Gaza (left to right) Tal Yeshurun, Maya Lumbroso, Natali Hand, Thomas Hand and Eylon Keshe. (Norma Burke/PA)

He said he is “very happy” with the Irish government’s efforts to free hostages, and said they have been doing “a lot”, adding that the Irish ambassador to Israel, Sonya McGuinness, had visited them to give them the “little information” she had.

Asked whether he is afraid of rockets being launched in Gaza while his daughter is in the enclave, he said: “I’m sure Emily was taken by the Hamas, not the Palestinian people, by the Hamas – and they’ll be safe down in the tunnels with the Hamas, they’ll be safe down there.”

He added: “I feel sorry for the Palestinian people. They’re suffering for what the Hamas is doing to them. They say that we’re the occupiers, we’re not the occupiers, Hamas is the occupiers.”

Natali Hand said she was in Australia when the Hamas attack happened, and got a video call from Emily who told her that her friend’s house, where she had been staying the night, was burning.

“She was asking me why I didn’t take her to Australia.

“Our bodies hurt from crying, we have no tears left,” said Natali, whose mother was killed on October 7.

She said they wanted to keep the international focus on the kidnapped children in particular.

“They shouldn’t be suffering because of politics, it has nothing to do with that,” she said.

“We’ll do everything we can to get her back.”

Eylon Keshet also spoke of his cousin Yarden Bibas, his wife Shiri Bibas and their sons Ariel, four, and 10-month-old Kfir, who are feared kidnapped in Gaza.

“Release them. I want them back. But I don’t want any more body bags,” he said.

“It’s important to understand that this is a humanitarian issue – regardless of politics, a 10-month-old baby can’t be used as a bargaining chip for any political or religious reason whatsoever.”