Irish-Israeli diplomacy ‘very important’, ambassador says ahead of Dail motion

By Press Association
Israeli Ambassador Dana Erlich speaks to the media during a press conference for families of hostages feared taken in Gaza at the Embassy of Israel in Dublin (Norma Burke/PA)
The Israeli ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich has said “diplomatic channels” are important for the Israeli and Irish diaspora ahead of a parliamentary motion about her position.

Ms Erlich was speaking ahead of a Dail motion being introduced this week that calls for the withdrawal of the diplomatic status of the Israeli ambassador.

The Social Democrats party said it was introducing the motion in response to “the litany of war crimes and flagrant breaches” of international law by Israel, and accused it of carrying out “collective punishment” in Gaza.

The non-binding motion also calls for a ceasefire, for hostages being held in Gaza to be freed, and for the Irish government to refer actions in the Gaza Strip to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Following an attack by Hamas militants on October 7, in which 1,400 Israeli citizens were killed and a further more than 200 kidnapped, Israel announced a military operation on Gaza to target Hamas leaders and operations.

More than 11,000 people have reportedly been killed in the enclave and thousands have been left without food, water or medicine in recent weeks.

The rising death toll and humanitarian crisis has prompted People Before Profit, the Social Democrats and Sinn Fein to declare that the Israeli ambassador’s position is untenable.

Asked about the motion, Ms Erlich told the PA news agency: “We’re working closely with the Irish Government and also with the Irish embassy in Israel, because these diplomatic channels are very important for us.

“Not just for the diaspora in both countries, but for the ongoing relations and for the benefit of both countries and the future possibilities that we can have.

Social Democrats leadership
Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I would hope that politicians here would be more focused about the lives of our people held in Gaza, and they will call for their release, and that politicians here will be worried about the Palestinian lives, and will call out Hamas for what they’re doing.”

Asked about whether better relations with the Palestinian ambassador would help, including expressing sympathy for the loss of civilian life on both sides, Ms Erlich said: “I think we need to start by condemning Hamas and unfortunately until now I don’t think that she has.

“First, we need to recognise that this is a terrorist organisation … I don’t think there is anybody in the world that still has doubts about their intentions and cruelty. That is a very important first step.”