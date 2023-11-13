Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and benchmarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and benchmarks

By Press Association
James Cleverly’s appointment as Home Secretary means the four top positions in the Government are being held by men for the first time since 2010 (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly’s appointment as Home Secretary means the four top positions in the Government are being held by men for the first time since 2010 (James Manning/PA)

Here are some of the key statistics and historical benchmarks from Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle of the Cabinet:

– For the first time since 2010, the top four positions in government – Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary – are all held by men: Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, James Cleverly and David Cameron respectively.

The last occasion was at the end of Gordon Brown’s Labour government, when these roles were held by Mr Brown, Alistair Darling, Alan Johnson and David Miliband respectively.

The new top four also share a similar educational background, with all attending fee-paying private schools: Winchester College in Hampshire (Rishi Sunak), Charterhouse School in Surrey (Jeremy Hunt), Colfe’s School in south London (James Cleverly) and Eton College in Berkshire (David Cameron).

Three of them attended Oxford University (Sunak, Hunt and Cameron) while James Cleverly went to the University of West London.

(PA Graphics)

– The new Cabinet is slightly less diverse than the previous line-up.

The number of female Cabinet ministers has dropped from eight out of 23 (35%) to seven out of 23 (30%): Victoria Atkins (Health & Social Care Secretary), Kemi Badenoch (Business & Trade), Gillian Keegan (Education), Claire Coutinho (Energy & Net Zero), Michelle Donelan (Science & Technology), Lucy Frazer (Culture) and Penny Mordaunt (Leader of the House of Commons).

The number of non-white Cabinet ministers has also fallen, from five out of 23 (22%) to four out of 23 (17%): Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister), James Cleverly (Home Secretary), Kemi Badenoch (Business & Trade) and Claire Coutinho (Energy & Net Zero).

POLITICS Reshuffle
(PA Graphics)

– Rachel Maclean, who has been sacked as housing minister, was the 15th person to hold that position since 2010.

Her predecessors were Grant Shapps (2010-12), Mark Prisk (2012-13), Kris Hopkins (2013-14), Brandon Lewis (2014-16), Gavin Barwell (2016-17), Alok Sharma (2017-18), Dominic Raab (2018), Kit Malthouse (2018-19), Esther McVey (2019-20), Chris Pincher (2020-22), Stuart Andrew (2022), Marcus Jones (2022), Lee Rowley (2022) and Lucy Frazer (2022-23).

Whoever replaces Ms Maclean will be the 16th housing minister in 13-and-a-half years.

POLITICS Reshuffle
(PA Graphics)

– For the first time in nearly 50 years, a former prime minister (Mr Cameron) is serving in the Cabinet of one of their successors (Rishi Sunak).

The last such occasion was in 1970-74, when Sir Alec Douglas-Home served as Foreign Secretary in the Conservative government led by Edward Heath, having previously himself been prime minister in 1963-64.

– Steve Barclay has become the 10th Environment Secretary since 2010.

Five people have held the role in the past four years.

The full list for the past 13 years is: Caroline Spelman (2010-12), Owen Paterson (2012-14), Liz Truss (2014-16), Andrea Leadsom (2016-17), Michael Gove (2017-19), Theresa Villiers (2019-20), George Eustice (2020-22), Ranil Jayawardena (2022), Therese Coffey (2022-23) and now Mr Barclay.

– Richard Holden is the fourth person to serve as Conservative Party chair in just over 12 months, following Greg Hands (February to November 2023), Nadhim Zahawi (October 2022 to January 2023) and Jake Berry (September to October 2022).