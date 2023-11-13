Long-term Civil Service reform would detract from PM’s priorities, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Long-term Civil Service reform would detract from PM’s priorities, says minister

By Press Association
The Government has ruled out major changes to central government (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The Government has ruled out major changes to central government (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The Government has ruled out wide-ranging reform of the Civil Service on the day a review by a former minister called for changes to a “Byzantine and opaque” Whitehall bureaucracy.

Francis Maude, who served as Cabinet Office minister under David Cameron, recommended streamlining the governance of the Civil Service in a report published on Monday after a year-long review.

Describing current structures as “opaque”, “unclear” and “archaic”, Lord Maude said the centre of government should be reorganised and the role of the cabinet secretary should be split between a policy adviser and a full-time “head of the civil service” role.

But in a written statement on Monday morning, then-Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said implementing Lord Maude’s long-term recommendations “would serve to detract from the focus on the Prime Minister’s five critical priorities” if implemented now.

General Election 2015 aftermath – May 11th
Francis Maude (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Quin explicitly ruled out “a significant restructure of the machinery of central Government” or changes to the role of cabinet secretary.

Some changes proposed by Lord Maude are already under way, Mr Quin added, including the introduction of a training programme for new ministers, reviewing public bodies to improve efficiency and improving the process of identifying new chairs for public bodies.

Mr Quin said the review was “a welcome contribution” and added the Government would consider its recommendations “carefully”.

Other changes suggested by Lord Maude included giving ministers a greater role in the appointment of some civil servants, but said moving to a system similar to that in the US where senior officials are appointed by each new administration would create “delay and discontinuity”.

But Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect trade union, accused Lord Maude of proposing the “politicisation” of the Civil Service.

He said: “While we may welcome some of Francis Maude’s proposals the idea that ministers should be able to politicise Civil Service appointments is simply wrong. It would remove one of the most essential founding principles which sets us apart from less effective systems of government.”