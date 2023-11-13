Wes Streeting describes Cabinet reshuffle as another ‘Conservative clown show’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wes Streeting describes Cabinet reshuffle as another ‘Conservative clown show’

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Lucy North/PA)

Wes Streeting has lambasted the latest Cabinet reshuffle, describing it as yet another “Conservative clown show”.

He said the Government had exhausted all the viable names “at the bottom of the barrel”, adding: “So they are starting all over again.”

His comments come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embarked on a reshuffle of his top team on Monday, with former PM David Cameron making a surprise return to frontline politics as Foreign Secretary.

The announcement was made after James Cleverly replaced Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Speaking during the fourth day of debate in the Commons on the King’s Speech, shadow health secretary Mr Streeting questioned the Conservative Party’s inability to find suitable candidates for critical roles among its MPs.

He also said that when it comes to the National Health Service, now-Lord Cameron “has quite a lot to answer for”, given he was “the architect of austerity”.

Lord Cameron was given a peerage in order to be able to take the Government post, given he is not an MP.

Mr Streeting said: “The merry-go-round of the Conservative clown show continues and after 13 years they have run out of names at the bottom of the barrel so they’re starting all over again.

“So can I offer my sympathies to the members opposite who did not get the call from Number 10 today.

“What kind of message does it send their constituents that their own party leader cannot find a suitable candidate for foreign secretary among the 350 Conservative MPs who sit in this House?

“And in fact the arsonist has today returned to the fire, because when it comes to the National Health Service, Lord Cameron has quite a lot to answer for.”

The debate, which focused on “building an NHS fit for the future”, also saw health minister Helen Whately tell MPs the Government remained committed to achieving “genuine parity” between mental and physical health care, despite the lack of a Mental Health Bill in the King’s Speech.

Ms Whately said: “I recognise there is disappointment the (Mental Health Bill) was not included in the King’s Speech, but I can assure honourable members this Government is committed to achieving genuine parity between mental and physical health, to improving the care of those detained under the Mental Health Act, and to bringing forward the Bill when parliamentary time allows.”

Intervening, Labour MP Fleur Anderson (Putney) said she was “very disappointed” the Bill was not in the speech, and Labour backbenchers called out “Where is it?”.

Ms Whately said: “We’re not waiting for legislation in order to bring forward reforms to mental health.”

Mr Streeting later accused the Government of “breath-taking complacency” on mental health.

He said: “The Bill has gone through committee, it has cross-party support, it is ready to go, so where is it?

“The treatment of people with learning difficulties and autism under the current Act shames our society, the disproportionate impact on black people, who are four times more likely to be sectioned than white people, is appalling, and prisons and police cells are no place for people with mental ill health, this is surely not controversial in 2023.”