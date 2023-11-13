No 10 not focused on ‘tick-box diversity’ as men hold all great offices of state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 not focused on ‘tick-box diversity’ as men hold all great offices of state

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt and David Cameron walk through Downing Street (PA)
Jeremy Hunt and David Cameron walk through Downing Street (PA)

Downing Street has said it is not focused on “tick-box diversity” after a reshuffle left the four great offices of state held by privately-educated men for the first time since the Tories’ 2010 election win.

The Cabinet shake-up is about forming a “strong and united team”, No 10 said as it defended the changes from questions about the lack of women in the most senior positions in Government.

Former prime minister Lord Cameron has been appointed Foreign Secretary while his predecessor James Cleverly has taken over from Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, with Jeremy Hunt remaining as Chancellor.

Cabinet reshuffle
Newly appointed Home Secretary James Cleverly leaves Downing Street (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Answering questions about the reshuffle from reporters on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s press secretary said: “The Deputy Prime Minister (Oliver Dowden) went to a state school.

“This is about having a strong and united team that’s focused on delivering for the public and bringing in some of that experience, with David Cameron on the foreign policy brief to deliver the best for the country.

“That’s what we’re focused on rather than tick-box diversity.”

She said that women were getting senior jobs elsewhere in Government, adding: “You will see a lot of women rising up the ranks today.”

Three of the current office-holders – Mr Sunak, Mr Hunt and Lord Cameron – graduated with first class honours in philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) from the University of Oxford.

All four were educated at either public or private school, while two – Mr Sunak, who has Indian heritage, and Mr Cleverly, who has West African heritage – are from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Only eight women have ever served in one of the roles – Margaret Thatcher as prime minister, Margaret Beckett as foreign secretary, Jacqui Smith as home secretary, Theresa May as both home secretary and PM, Amber Rudd as home secretary followed by Priti Patel and Ms Braverman and Liz Truss as foreign secretary and PM.

No woman has yet held the role of chancellor.

The Truss ministry was notable for initially having no white men serving in the great offices of state for the first time in British political history, with Kwasi Kwarteng becoming the first black chancellor.