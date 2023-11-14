Sunak ally Hague rejects speculation of key role in Cameron return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ally Hague rejects speculation of key role in Cameron return

By Press Association
William Hague, who served in David Cameron’s Cabinet, insisted that he did not play a backstage role in the former prime minister’s return (Chris Radburn/PA)
William Hague, who served in David Cameron’s Cabinet, insisted that he did not play a backstage role in the former prime minister’s return (Chris Radburn/PA)

William Hague has played down speculation that he played a key behind-the-scenes role in the return of David Cameron, following the former prime minister’s shock appointment as Foreign Secretary.

Lord Cameron’s surprise decision to take up the Cabinet role prompted speculation that Lord Hague – a close ally of Rishi Sunak who was himself foreign secretary in the 2010 Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition – helped engineer the move.

But Lord Hague on Tuesday distanced himself from such manoeuvrings while acknowledging that he did know about the plan in advance.

Amid questions about when exactly Mr Sunak decided to appoint the former prime minister, Lord Hague also said that he was aware “a few days before”.

Armistice Day 2023
William Hague suggested that the appointment of David Cameron had been planned for at least a few days by the Prime Minister (Daniel Leal/PA)

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “I do like the idea of David Cameron coming back into government and was very enthusiastic about it. I knew about it a few days before and spoke to David Cameron to brief him about my views on foreign affairs and the Foreign Office, but it wasn’t my idea.

“You read these things that I ‘set it up in some way, it was my idea’. That’s not the case.

“I know Rishi Sunak and David Cameron very well, but sometimes in politics things are simpler than they look, sometimes somebody just asked somebody else around for a chat and said, ‘Why don’t you do this? And they say, Well, OK, fine’.

“It doesn’t need any intermediary, they just sort it out themselves. So that’s what happened in this case.”

Mr Sunak succeeded Lord Hague as MP for Richmond (Yorks) when the senior Tory stepped down as an MP in 2015.

The resurrection of Lord Cameron’s political career, cut short by his defeat in the 2016 Brexit referendum, has divided Tory MPs.

His return, as well as a slew of appointments from the centre of the Conservative party, has angered some on the right.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a long-time Boris Johnson loyalist, submitted a no confidence letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee.

Newly installed party chairman Richard Holden, an MP from the so-called red wall of former Labour heartlands turned Tory in 2019, stressed the need for unity ahead of the next general election.

“We are a broad church of a political party, we want all parts of the centre right in British politics to be represented. It’s the nature of our democracy.

“What we don’t do is have small splinter parties ahead of a general election and then a deal cooked up behind the scenes.

“What you see is a broad church, Conservative party with a common goal, united together in what it is deciding to put forward to the country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.