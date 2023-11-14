Proportion of patients waiting half a day in A&E continues to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proportion of patients waiting half a day in A&E continues to rise

By Press Association
Accident and emergency data in Scotland showed the proportion waiting half a day to be seen increased (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of patients waiting at least half a day to be seen at A&E in Scotland has continued to rise, new figures show.

In the week up to November 5, 1,660 patients (6.7%) spent more than 12 hours in an emergency department before being seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred.

This is an increase on the previous week where 6.6% waited the same period of time, and is almost as high as January 15 – the last time the 12-hour figure was so high, at 7%.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Annual Review
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data also showed the number of patients waiting eight hours increased to 15% – 3,735 people – higher than March 26, when the figure was 14.5%.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those seen within four hours – the Scottish Government target time – reached its lowest level since January, with 60.9% (15,129) seen within this timeframe in the week ending November 5.

In January 2023, the last time the figure fell so low, 57.6% were seen within this time, despite ministers aiming for 95% of patients to be treated within four hours.

During the month of September, there were 132,713 unplanned A&E attendances across Scotland, with 92,880 – 70% – seen within four hours.

It means the trajectory continues to decline in recent times despite showing signs of improvement.

And 9.4% of patients (12,193) spent more than eight hours in A&E, while 3.4% (4,418) waited 12 hours.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “I am clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to have an impact on performance. To address this, the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with health boards to develop services and support sustained improvement.”