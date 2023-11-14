Childhood chickenpox vaccine recommended for use on the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Childhood chickenpox vaccine recommended for use on the NHS

By Press Association
The chickenpox vaccine will help prevent cases of illness, the JCVI said (Alamy/PA)
The chickenpox vaccine should be introduced on the NHS for young children, scientists advising the Government have recommended.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments, said the jab should be given to all youngsters in two doses when they are aged 12 months and 18 months.

Data from other countries suggests the vaccine (also known as the varicella jab) will prevent most severe cases in children and help “make chickenpox a problem of the past”, experts said.

The JCVI has also recommended a temporary catch-up programme for older children be included, though no details on their ages are available at present.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will now look at the recommendation.

The chickenpox vaccine has been given in other countries, including the US and Australia, for many years but the NHS has always said there is a worry that introducing it in the UK could increase the risk of chickenpox and shingles in adults.

The NHS website says that if a childhood chickenpox vaccination programme was introduced, people would not catch the virus as children, leaving unvaccinated children to get chickenpox as adults, when cases can be more severe.

But thinking around the vaccine has now changed.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chairman of the JCVI, said: “Chickenpox is well known, and most parents will probably consider it a common and mild illness among children.

NHS vaccine programmes
It was previously thought that vaccinating children would cause a problematic rise in shingles (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But for some babies, young children and even adults, chickenpox or its complications can be very serious, resulting in hospitalisation and even death.

“Adding the varicella vaccine to the childhood immunisation programme will dramatically reduce the number of chickenpox cases in the community, leading to far fewer of those tragic, more serious cases.

“We now have decades of evidence from the US and other countries showing that introducing this programme is safe, effective and will have a really positive impact on the health of young children.”

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there were far fewer cases of chickenpox during the pandemic due to restrictions on socialising, meaning there is currently a larger pool of children without immunity. The catch-up programme is designed to offer them protection.

While most chickenpox cases in children are classed as mild, some children will go on to develop complications including bacterial infections like group A strep.

In rare cases, the virus can cause a swelling of the brain, serious lung inflammation and stroke, sometimes leading to death.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, deputy director of public health programmes at UKHSA, said: “Introducing a vaccine against chickenpox would prevent most children getting what can be quite a nasty illness – and for those who would experience more severe symptoms, it could be a life saver.

“The JCVI’s recommendations will help make chickenpox a problem of the past and bring the UK into line with a number of other countries that have well-established programmes.”

In 2009 the JCVI ruled out a UK-wide vaccination programme for chickenpox owing to the concerns over shingles.

The virus can cause shingles in adults who have previously had chickenpox, but they benefit from a boost to their immunity from chickenpox circulating among children.

It was thought that vaccinating children would cause a problematic rise in shingles for as long as 20 years, but a recent long-term study from the US has shown this not to be the case.

Research from the University of Bristol has also examined the extent of chickenpox’s impact on children and the NHS, which has informed the change in guidance.

Until now, the vaccine has been available privately in the UK, with Boots charging £150 for a full course of both doses.

It has also been available on the NHS for some groups, such as the contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Helen Bedford, professor of children’s health at the Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said many parents would welcome the vaccine on the NHS.

“Although chickenpox is usually a mild infection, children have an itchy rash and often a fever which makes them feel very miserable,” she said.

“Chickenpox infection can also result in serious complications such as nasty bacterial skin infections, pneumonia and inflammation of the brain.

“Providing our children with this additional vaccine would be a welcome addition to the highly successful UK vaccination programme.”