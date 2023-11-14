More children receive full early learning and care entitlement, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More children receive full early learning and care entitlement, figures show

By Press Association
Three and four years can access up to 1,140 hours of funded ELC per year (PA)
The number of children receiving the full 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare (ELC) entitlement has continued to increase year-on-year, figures show.

Figures published by the Scottish Government’s latest ELC delivery progress report showed 94,655 children were accessing funded placements in the week beginning September 11.

A breakdown of the data showed 98% – 93,091 children – were reported to be accessing more than 600 funded hours, while 90% – 85,051 – accessed the full 1,140 hours.

This proportion of children receiving the full entitlement has increased year-on-year, by 1.4 percentage points in between August 2021 and 2022 and a further 1.2  between August 2022 and September 2023.

Three and four-year-olds can access up to 1,140 hours of funded ELC per year, which is around 30 hours per week during term time.

Meanwhile, some two-year-olds are also eligible on a means-tested basis.

Compared to September 2022, the number of children accessing any amount of funded ELC has increased by 0.8% in the latest figures. However, there is also a 2% decrease in three and four-year-olds accessing ELC.

But there has been a 7% increase in the number of eligible two-year-olds taking up the offer.

Children’s minister Natalie Don said: “Since August 2021, all councils in Scotland have been offering 1,140 hours of high quality funded early learning and childcare to all eligible children.

“The continued high uptake of the Scottish Government’s expanded childcare provision is positive news – we know high quality early learning benefits children by supporting their development.

“Scotland’s fully-funded childcare package is the most generous anywhere in the UK – making an important contribution to household finances when many families are struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

“Importantly, this progressive policy also supports parents or carers into work, training or study.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to work closely with our partners both in local government and the wider sector to ensure our early learning and childcare offer continues to make a difference for children, parents and carers.”