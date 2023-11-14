Public says sacking Braverman was right move but is less sure on ex-PM’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Public says sacking Braverman was right move but is less sure on ex-PM’s return

By Press Association
Most voters think sacking Suella Braverman was the right decision but are less sure about bringing David Cameron back into Government, a new poll has found (Kin Cheung/PA)
Most voters think sacking Suella Braverman was the right decision but are less sure about bringing David Cameron back into Government, a new poll has found (Kin Cheung/PA)

Most voters think sacking Suella Braverman was the right decision but are less sure about bringing David Cameron back into Government, a new poll has found.

Rishi Sunak dismissed Ms Braverman on Monday over her comments about pro-Palestinian protesters, while Lord Cameron was dramatically brought back as Foreign Secretary seven years after quitting as prime minister.

In a poll published on Tuesday, Ipsos UK found 70% of people think Mr Sunak made the right decision in removing Ms Braverman as home secretary, including 60% of those who voted Conservative in 2019. Just 17% said removing her was the wrong decision.

But only around a third of voters said appointing Lord Cameron to the Foreign Office was the right decision, while 46% said it was the wrong move.

Suella Braverman sacked
A significant majority of the public support Rishi Sunak’s decision to get rid of his home secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

Ipsos found that the public has a mostly negative view of Lord Cameron’s time as prime minister, with more than half of people saying he did a bad job managing the UK’s relationship with the EU, managing immigration and improving public services.

Views on his handling of foreign affairs were more split but 38% still said he did a bad job, compared to 25% who think he did a good one.

Ipsos director of politics Keiran Pedley said: “The appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary appears to divide opinion – although those voting Conservative in 2019 are more positive.

“The public hold generally unfavourable views of his time in office, especially regarding UK-EU relations, public services and how his government managed immigration.

“In this context, it is perhaps not surprising that whilst some target voters feel he will improve the competency of the current government (including four in 10 2019 LibDem voters), few think his appointment will have a significant positive impact on the Conservatives’ prospects at the next general election.”

Around a third of voters said Lord Cameron will improve the level of competence in the Government, but a similar proportion think he will harm the Conservative’s chances at the next election.

Also concerning for the Prime Minister is Ipsos’s finding that 55% of people think he was a weak leader.

Ipsos’s poll surveyed 2,318 British adults between November 13 and 14.