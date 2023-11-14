Minister told ‘time marching on’ for Babet victims ahead of taskforce meeting

A Scottish Government minister has been told “time is marching on” to help victims of flooding from Storm Babet, ahead of a taskforce meeting this week.

However, Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur pledged the government would “be there for the long haul” to help victims.

The storm brought unprecedented flooding to Angus and the north-east of Scotland between October 18 and 21, claiming three lives north of the border.

In the town of Brechin, the River South Esk burst its banks and several streets were inundated with water.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Brechin to see the impact of flooding caused by Storm Babet (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Raising a topical question at the Scottish Parliament, Conservative MSP Tess White sought answers from the government on what support was available for affected communities.

She said a meeting of a ministerial taskforce, due to take place on Thursday, should have happened weeks ago.

Ms White said: “The SNP government seems to find money at the drop of a hat for pet projects but not for the people of Brechin.”

Storm Debi is causing more anxiety for residents, she said, urging a reassessment of flood risks.

Ms White added: “Shockingly, the ministerial taskforce (Mr Arthur) mentioned is meeting on Thursday, that’s four weeks.

“Time marches on. This ministerial taskforce should have met weeks ago to look at recovery and assess ongoing flood risk.”

Tess White said the meeting should have taken place weeks ago (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Arthur said the government had been helping local recovery efforts, including through restoring transport links.

He said the government was “working at pace” to activate the Bellwin scheme, which compensates local authorities for expenditure to deal with emergencies.

The Scottish Government has already said it is working with local groups to determine exactly what is needed, saying it will provide an extra £150 million over the course of this parliament for flood risk management.

He added: “As the First Minister stated in his visit to Brechin last month, we recognise the unprecedented nature of these events – that the repair and recovery will be a long haul endeavour and the government will be there for the long haul to support these communities.”

Thursday’s meeting will supplement efforts which are already under way, he said.