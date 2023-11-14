Minister told ‘time marching on’ for Babet victims ahead of taskforce meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister told ‘time marching on’ for Babet victims ahead of taskforce meeting

By Press Association
Brechin was inundated during Storm Babet (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Scottish Government minister has been told “time is marching on” to help victims of flooding from Storm Babet, ahead of a taskforce meeting this week.

However, Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur pledged the government would “be there for the long haul” to help victims.

The storm brought unprecedented flooding to Angus and the north-east of Scotland between October 18 and 21, claiming three lives north of the border.

In the town of Brechin, the River South Esk burst its banks and several streets were inundated with water.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Brechin
Raising a topical question at the Scottish Parliament, Conservative MSP Tess White sought answers from the government on what support was available for affected communities.

She said a meeting of a ministerial taskforce, due to take place on Thursday, should have happened weeks ago.

Ms White said: “The SNP government seems to find money at the drop of a hat for pet projects but not for the people of Brechin.”

Storm Debi is causing more anxiety for residents, she said, urging a reassessment of flood risks.

Ms White added: “Shockingly, the ministerial taskforce (Mr Arthur) mentioned is meeting on Thursday, that’s four weeks.

“Time marches on. This ministerial taskforce should have met weeks ago to look at recovery and assess ongoing flood risk.”

Tess White said the meeting should have taken place weeks ago (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Arthur said the government had been helping local recovery efforts, including through restoring transport links.

He said the government was “working at pace” to activate the Bellwin scheme, which compensates local authorities for expenditure to deal with emergencies.

The Scottish Government has already said it is working with local groups to determine exactly what is needed, saying it will provide an extra £150 million over the course of this parliament for flood risk management.

He added: “As the First Minister stated in his visit to Brechin last month, we recognise the unprecedented nature of these events – that the repair and recovery will be a long haul endeavour and the government will be there for the long haul to support these communities.”

Thursday’s meeting will supplement efforts which are already under way, he said.