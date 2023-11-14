New ferries could be worth ‘fraction’ of build cost when completed, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New ferries could be worth ‘fraction’ of build cost when completed, MSPs told

By Press Association
Two new ferries being built for CalMac could be worth a ‘fraction’ of what taxpayers have spent on their construction, Holyrood was told (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two new ferries being built for CalMac could be worth a ‘fraction’ of what taxpayers have spent on their construction, Holyrood was told (Jane Barlow/PA)

The delayed and overbudget ferries being built to serve vital island routes could be worth a “fraction” of the £360 million taxpayers have spent on them when they are finally completed, MSPs have been told.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised concerns as wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray updated Holyrood on work on the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa.

The two vessels are being built by the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow for operator CalMac to bolster its ageing fleet, with the new ferries set to go into operation on routes off Scotland’s west coast.

But both the Glen Sannox and the Glen Rosa have been beset by issues which have seen multi-year delays and cost overruns which have put the price at £360 million, compared with the initial £97 million price tag when the contract was signed.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray updated MSPs on the work on the ferries – which are both delayed and overbudget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gray spoke of his “regret and incredible disappointment” that Ferguson Marine had announced further hold-ups and financial increases for two vessels.

Branding the project a “scandal which can be seen from space”, Mr Cole-Hamilton said the boss of Ferguson Marine had said the boats would be worth less than their building costs when completed.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “David Tydeman, the CEO of Ferguson Marine, believes the boats will be worth just £70 million apiece when they are finally finished. That’s a fraction of the £360 million of taxpayers’ money spent on their construction.”

He spoke out as Mr Gray told MSPs at Holyrood that the Glen Sannox is due to be delivered to CalMac at the end of March next year – and could go into service on the Arran route next summer “subject to the completion of the built and successful sea trials”.

The two ferries are being built a the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sister vessel the Glen Rosa meanwhile has a delivery date of the ned of May 2025, Mr Gray said, adding that a naming ceremony for the vessel in March next year would be a “milestone”.

Despite problems with the construction, Mr Gray insisted that the Scottish Government “remain committed to the delivery of both vessels by Ferguson Marine”.

He also stressed ministers wanted to “preserve the skilled jobs” at Ferguson Marine and “secure a sustainable future for the shipyard”.

The government is now working with Ferguson Marine after it submitted a business plan and request for investment, Mr Gray added, as he told MSPs the government’s “independent due diligence” on this initial request for cash had concluded it would not meet a “key legal requirement”.

Stressing that any awarding of cash would have to meet rules on subsidies, as well as being value for money, he said the government would “continue to examine options that would be compliant”.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson said in asking for “tens of millions of pounds” for the yard, Mr Tydeman had been clear the matter was “time critical”.

The Conservative added that shipyard workers at Ferguson Marine would have been “hoping for some good news about the future of the yard today”, but said they would have been left with a “sense of despair” after Mr Gray’s statement.

He told the Wellbeing Economy Secretary: “It is a mystery why he thinks the yard has a future without further investment.”