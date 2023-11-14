Rise in employers using AI to help recruit university graduates – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in employers using AI to help recruit university graduates – survey

By Press Association
Last year, fewer than one in 10 employers reported using AI in recruitment (PA)
More employers are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help hire university graduates and school leavers, a report has suggested.

More than one in four (28%) employers adopted AI as part of their recruitment process, according to a survey by the Institute of Student Employers (ISE).

Last year, fewer than one in 10 (9%) employers reported using AI in recruitment.

The survey of 169 student employers between July and August found that AI is being used most frequently in online psychometric assessments.

It is also commonly used to pre-screen candidates and update them about the process as well as analyse video interviews, according to the report.

Employers who were surveyed reported that using AI increased speed and efficiency in the recruitment process (83%) and made it easier to analyse large volumes of data (64%).

But 70% of employers said that they preferred a more human-centric approach in the recruitment process, according to the survey.

Georgia Greer, head of insights at the ISE, said: “AI is creating opportunities for employers to do things differently in a more effective way. With the rise in job applications, the increased speed and efficiency is particularly attractive. It should improve the candidate experience too.

“It can be a juggling act for recruiters who want the efficiencies, but are questioning the ethics and whether they’re comfortable removing human interaction from the process. As AI evolves and improves, confidence will grow and some of those concerns should fall away.

“From a candidate perspective, they may be asked to use tools like ChatGPT to answer questions and playback their experience at interview.

“But, at the moment, AI is mainly being used to assess performance in the process, so it’s not something candidates will always be aware of or can prepare for.”