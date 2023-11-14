Block of flats evacuated after structural issues found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Block of flats evacuated after structural issues found

By Press Association
The Barton Hill flats and estate in Bristol (Alamy/PA)
Residents of a tower block in Bristol have had to leave their homes after structural problems were discovered.

Surveys conducted at three of the 98 flats at Barton House in the Barton Hill area of the city found there is a “risk to the structure of the block” in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact.

Bristol City Council is asking all tenants to leave immediately “as a precautionary measure” while more in-depth inspections are carried out.

Anyone who can stay with relatives or friends is being urged to do so “for a short period of time” while the remainder will be housed in a temporary rest centre at the Tawfiq Masjid & Centre mosque where beds, food and drink will be available.

A council statement said: “The length of this temporary arrangement is dependent on a further survey of the building, which is being arranged to happen as soon as possible.

“All tenants will be kept regularly informed of progress and any updates on support arrangements.

“The cautious approach being taken to Barton House is to ensure that no unnecessary risk is taken with the wellbeing of those who live there.

“No evidence has been presented to suggest there is any immediate risk to health and life.”

Anyone who lives there and has not been able to speak to council officers should call the free hotline on 0800 694 0184.

Lines will be open until midnight on Tuesday and between 8.30am and 5pm on Wednesday and residents can call 0117 922 2050 outside these times.

Residents will also be able to visit the council’s Citizen Service Point at 100 Temple Street from 10am on Wednesday.

The council said there is “no evidence” issues at the block of flats, which was built in 1958, are present elsewhere on its estate.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has been informed of the development and further information will be made available to tenants “on an ongoing basis”.