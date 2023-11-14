Israel ‘has become a country blinded by rage waging a war on children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel ‘has become a country blinded by rage waging a war on children’

By Press Association
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (PA)
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (PA)

Israel has become a country “blinded by rage waging a war on children”, an Irish government minister has said.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris slammed the attack by Hamas on Israel in October as despicable.

However he said while Israel had the right to defend itself, it was not waging a war on children.

Mr Harris was speaking in the Irish Parliament on Tuesday, following a question from Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

She referred to the “appalling loss of civilian life on the streets of Gaza”, and urged the Irish government to reflect on removing diplomatic status from the Israeli ambassador and ensuring the actions of both Hamas and Israel are investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Mr Harris described the situation as “the most serious and important of issues of our time and in our world today”

He said he is proud of the stance of the Irish Government in being one of the first to call for a humanitarian ceasefire, and that Tanaiste Micheal Martin is travelling to Egypt, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

He said Mr Martin will “continue that diplomatic work, that call for peace, that quest for a ceasefire and crucially the protection for Irish citizens trapped in Gaza”.

Mr Harris went on: “There’s absolutely no doubt that what Hamas did was despicable, we’ve all condemned it, it deserves absolute condemnation, it was an act of terror on the people of Israel … of course Israel had a right to defend itself but that original right to defend itself has now become in my view a war on children – and you cannot build peace on the mass graves of children.

“It is unfortunate that a country has become blinded by rage

“We differ in relation to our views on the ambassador … diplomacy is not the equivalent of endorsement and I know you know that you don’t just talk to those that you agree with. In fact, all too often it’s more important to talk to those whom you are in disagreement with.

“We have to be very conscious when we talk about Israel and the Israeli ambassador that there’s around 400 Irish troops on peacekeeping missions in the region, we have to be conscious of the fact that there’s around 40 Irish citizens trapped in Gaza and we have to be conscious of the fact that there’s an Irish Israeli girl currently held hostage so we need to keep we need to keep talking.

“We know that if we expelled an ambassador here, they’d expel our ambassador there. It would make it a lot less productive in terms of the work that we have to do.”