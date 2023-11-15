Women pensioners could face marriage allowance ‘mayhem’, warns former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women pensioners could face marriage allowance ‘mayhem’, warns former minister

By Press Association
Pensioners could be hit by unexpected tax bills (Yui Mok/PA)
Some women pensioners who have shared part of their income tax allowance with their spouse could face unexpected tax bills as a result of the frozen income tax allowance, a former pensions minister has warned.

The marriage allowance applies in cases where one person in a couple pays basic rate tax and the other is a non-taxpayer.

To benefit as a couple, the lower earner must normally have an income below the tax-free personal allowance – this is usually £12,570.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb highlighted Government figures indicating that around 2.1 million couples benefited from the marriage allowance in 2020/21. He said just over one in three of these are estimated to be pensioner couples.

In many cases, the husband will be the taxpayer and the wife will have the lower income and be a non-taxpayer.

The non-taxpayer can transfer 10% of their personal allowance to their spouse.

Provided the non-taxpayer is more than 10% under the tax threshold, they remain not liable for tax.

The taxpayer in the couple benefits by saving on tax, which can potentially leave couples better off overall.

Sir Steve warned that big cash increases in the value of the state pension, coupled with a freezing of the tax threshold, could push more women who do not currently pay tax over the 90% threshold.

The tax could be collected via a tax demand in the post after the end of the financial year.

Sir Steve, who is now partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said: “This is yet another unwelcome by-product of the year-on-year freeze in the value of the tax allowance.

“Hundreds of thousands of women have signed over part of their tax-free allowance in order to reduce their husband’s tax bill.

“But as the state pension rises many of these women may now find they end up with an unexpected tax bill. 

“We could see marriage allowance ‘mayhem’ as hundreds of thousands of couples have to decide whether to carry on with this arrangement or cancel it, to avoid low income pensioners being dragged into the tax net. The sooner the freeze on tax allowances comes to an end, the better.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Pensioners whose sole income is the new state pension and who have not deferred or receive protected payments do not pay any income tax, and this year we provided the biggest ever cash increase to pension payments, a 10.1% rise.

“Our tax burden remains lower than any major European economy – and by raising personal thresholds over the past decade we have taken three million people out of paying tax altogether. The best tax cut we can provide right now is to halve inflation, which we’re on track to do this year as long as we stick to our plan.”