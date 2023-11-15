Indefensible if Government ‘fiddles figures’ to uprate benefits – campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indefensible if Government ‘fiddles figures’ to uprate benefits – campaigners

Press Association
It would be ‘indefensible’ if benefits were raised by October’s lower inflation figure instead of September’s, campaigners helping struggling families have said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Campaigners have warned the Government it would be “indefensible” to use the latest lower inflation figures to uprate benefits, describing it as a “big cut” for struggling families.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must raise benefits by inflation “in the usual way”, using the September figure of 6.7%, charity Action for Children has said.

Organisations have expressed concerns about reports that the Government might use October’s lower figure of 4.6%.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said that, should this happen, it would be a move to “fiddle the figures and hide a big cut”.

Treasury minister Gareth Davies refused to guarantee the September figure would be used.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I am not going to speculate what may or may not be in the autumn statement.

“But I would point out that we did uprate benefits by quite some considerable margin earlier this year. But it’s not appropriate for me to comment ahead of the autumn statement.”

Organisations working with families and children have already expressed concern in recent weeks that benefits are not covering costs for some of the lowest-income households.

Last month, a letter from Save the Children, the Trussell Trust food bank network, the JRF, Action for Children, Citizen’s Advice and The Children’s Society, urged Conservative MPs to demand Mr Hunt “do the right thing” by uprating benefits at least in line with September’s inflation figure.

JRF chief analyst, Peter Matejic, said many families “live in a world where their income, in many cases, simply doesn’t cover costs, while the Government talks about cutting their support further”.

He added: “It’s indefensible that the Government is reportedly considering cutting the benefits of struggling families worried for their future, with news stories suggesting it plans to use today’s figures, instead of last month’s, to fiddle the figures and hide a big cut.

“In the upcoming autumn statement benefits must be increased in line with inflation and Local Housing Allowance (LHA) must be unfrozen to support private renters with their housing costs.

“The Chancellor should also take steps to ensure that Universal Credit, at a minimum, always enables people to afford the essentials.”

Action for Children’s chief executive, Paul Carberry, said while the inflation fall might be “mission accomplished for Government”, the cost of living crisis “is getting worse for many of the families we see every day”.

He added: “With winter approaching, the continued financial pressures on low-income parents will only get worse, meaning yet more children going cold and hungry.

“The Chancellor must use the autumn statement to protect families with children from these intense and ongoing pressures on household finances. At the very least, he must raise benefits by inflation in the usual way using the September figure and reform Cost of Living Payments to account for family size.”