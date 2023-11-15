Supreme Court rules Government’s Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful, in a major blow for Rishi Sunak’s promise to “stop the boats”.

Justices at the UK’s highest court rejected the Government’s appeal over its policy of removing asylum seekers to the east African nation if they arrive by unauthorised means.

Flights forcibly removing migrants to Kigali is now less likely to take place any time soon after the ruling on the flagship policy that has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges.

Lord Cameron and James Cleverly with fellow members of the Cabinet (Kin Cheung/PA)

In a summary of the judgment read out by President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed on Wednesday, he said there would be a risk of genuine asylum seekers being returned by Rwanda to the home country they fled from.