Inflation-beating savings accounts offered for first time in more than two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation-beating savings accounts offered for first time in more than two years

By Press Association
The dip in inflation means there are now some standard cash savings accounts that beat inflation (PA)
The dip in inflation means there are now some standard cash savings accounts that beat inflation (PA)

Savers now have a choice of cash savings accounts that beat inflation – for the first time in more than two years.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.6% during October, from 6.7% in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said the dip means there are now some standard cash savings accounts that beat inflation – the first time this has happened since May 2021.

It counted 56 easy access accounts, 86 notice accounts, 46 variable-rate Isas, 215 fixed-rate Isas and 489 fixed-rate bonds.

Highlighting some deals, based on someone having £10,000 to put away, Moneyfacts noted a 5.20% easy access account from Ulster Bank, a notice account from Shawbrook Bank paying 5.56%, and a one-year fixed-rate bond from Metro Bank at 5.91%.

Looking at cash Isas, Virgin Money is offering a one-year fixed-rate at 5.85%.

The eroding impact of high inflation has previously meant the value of savings pots has been shrinking – but with rates available that now beat inflation, savers can find accounts where the value of their money will be growing in real terms.

Savers should make sure they shop around to find the best deals and check what rate they are on – as they could still be sitting on a product that does not beat inflation.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It has taken over two years, but finally inflation has fallen to a level where there are now some standard savings accounts that can outpace its eroding prowess.

“The savings market has felt a few rate cuts since last month’s inflation announcement, with fixed-rate bonds under the spotlight. Savers will no longer find a bond that pays more than 6%, but it is worth noting that challenger banks are still holding the top spots despite shuffling positions.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“These institutions can launch enticing offers to attract deposits for their future lending, but they also act quickly to pull offers when they become fully subscribed. Consumers will need to act quickly to grab the top deals on offer and consider the more unfamiliar brands when comparing deals.

“The incentive to switch remains for those savers with flexible pots, as many of the top rate deals that pay 5% or more for new customers do not come from the biggest high street bank brands. It’s simple and easy to switch, but savers must check the terms of any new account carefully, such as those with withdrawal restrictions or introductory bonus rates.

“To take full advantage of the best deals, it’s worth spreading any investment across easy access accounts and fixed bonds, but there are also notice accounts to consider which currently pay competitive rates.

“As we edge closer to the end of the year, consumers may well be thinking about spending rather than saving, but it’s still a good time to set up a nest egg to fall back on, just in case.”