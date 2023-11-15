Minister: No positive ‘mood music’ in train drivers’ pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister: No positive ‘mood music’ in train drivers’ pay dispute

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he has not had any indication that a breakthrough in the long-running pay dispute involving train drivers could happen soon (Lucy North/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said there is no indication of an imminent breakthrough in the long-running pay dispute involving train drivers.

He told MPs he has not heard “any such mood music” suggesting union Aslef might change its position.

A so-called memorandum of understanding (MOU) was developed between industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union last week, which could suspend a separate row over pay and jobs for railway workers.

In relation to the Aslef dispute, Mr Harper told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “There is, most people think, a perfectly fair and reasonable offer on the table and I genuinely don’t understand why Aslef won’t put it to their members.”

He went on: “It would take the average pay of a train driver from £60,000 for a 35-hour four-day week to just under £65,000 for the same working week.

“Now I think most people will think that’s quite reasonable.

“But the most important thing is, it’s on the table, and I hope Aslef put it to their members.”

The offer to the RMT includes a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.

RMT members in each of the train operating companies involved in its row will vote on the suggested agreement.

If accepted, the MOU will terminate that national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into next spring, allowing for negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level.

Mr Harper said this would “clearly be a big step forward”.