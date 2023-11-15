Sunak faces calls to apologise for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ cash on Rwanda plan

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to apologise for “wasting” £140 million of taxpayers’ cash after his plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful.

The Labour leader attacked the Prime Minister over the “gimmick” and told the Commons: “Plan A has failed.”

Mr Sunak pledged to do “whatever it takes to stop the boats” and outlined plans to sign a new deal with Rwanda and, if necessary, change domestic law and “revisit” international relationships.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “For 13 years our security has been undermined by this Tory government. And now the most ridiculous, pathetic spectacle of all.

Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

“His Rwanda scheme, cooked up with his national security threat home secretary, has blown up. He was told over and over again that this would happen, that it wouldn’t work and it was just the latest Tory gimmick.

“But he bet everything on it and now he’s totally exposed. The central pillar of his Government has crumbled beneath him.

“Does he want to apologise to the country for wasting £140 million of taxpayers’ cash, for wasting his entire time in office?”

Mr Sunak said Sir Keir had not heard his commitments to take further action if necessary on his Rwanda plan.

He added: “On stopping the boats, Rwanda is one part of our plan which has already delivered a reduction in the number of small boats this year by a third.”