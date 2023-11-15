Only small change needed to make big change in suicide prevention – Samaritans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Only small change needed to make big change in suicide prevention – Samaritans

By Press Association
The Samaritans chief executive joined campaigners in urging the Government to provide ‘small change’ to make a ‘big change’ in suicide prevention (Belinda Jiao/PA)
The Samaritans chief executive joined campaigners in urging the Government to provide ‘small change’ to make a ‘big change’ in suicide prevention (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Renewing suicide prevention funding in England would cost less than a loaf of bread per person and must be pledged in the autumn statement next week, Samaritans has urged.

The organisation said it wanted to send a message to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that it would only take a “handful of small change from the Treasury to make a big change to suicide rates”, as supporters holding giant coins demonstrated outside Parliament.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley was among those who stood in Parliament Square holding giant coins totalling £1.40 – the amount the charity has said it would cost per person to renew funding in England which is due to end in March.

Suicide prevention funding
Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament call on the Government to renew local funding for suicide prevention (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Under the NHS Long Term Plan 2019 each local area in England received dedicated money for suicide prevention for a period of three years, but the Samaritans said most areas have already come to the end of their funding and it will finish for all by spring.

Exactly a week ahead of the autumn statement, the charity said it wanted to remind Mr Hunt “that it’s not too late to deliver the financial boost needed to continue the life-saving work happening in communities across the country”.

Ms Bentley said: “Millions of pounds have been invested in reducing smoking rates because it saves lives and cutting suicide rates should be no different.

“The Government has just increased funding for local anti-smoking services to £140 million and we’re asking Jeremy Hunt for barely half that amount, the equivalent of £1.40 for every person in England, to be put into community suicide prevention. It’s small change for the Treasury but it will make a big change to people’s lives.”