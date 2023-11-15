Teachers: Reform needed now amid fears disadvantaged pupils are being failed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers: Reform needed now amid fears disadvantaged pupils are being failed

By Press Association
School leaders have told a Holyrood committee of the urgency needed in education reform. (David Jones/PA)
Scottish education reform must speed up amid fears the current curriculum is failing disadvantaged pupils, school leaders have told a Holyrood committee.

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People’s Committee, head teachers warned the status quo “cannot go on”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth delayed plans to overhaul the exams and inspection system, which was first announced two years ago, with new bodies not expected to be in place until 2025.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Pauline Walker, head teacher of the Royal High School in Edinburgh – where Ms Gilruth previously taught modern studies – said she felt “constrained” by the current system.

She told committee MSPs that many disadvantaged young people, often from deprived backgrounds, were showing up to school for the socialisation, warmth and food that they may not get at home but were not engaging with lessons.

“We’re constrained with a curriculum that doesn’t allow us to meet that need,” she said, adding that pupils felt like they had “failed” on paper because they did not achieve the traditional national four or five qualifications despite showing more interest in courses which gave them purpose, like catering or hairdressing.

She said: “Their success is not recognised or celebrated. They feel like second class citizens and they disengage further from society.

“I really firmly believe that in terms of the reform, of course, we need to keep excellence absolutely front and centre in Scotland – but we need that equity side now to come in and to the forefront. We don’t have that right now, we are constrained to be able to do that.”

Meanwhile, Graham Hutton, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland and former head teacher of Dundee’s Grove Academy, said: “The status quo cannot go on without any shadow of a doubt. It does not work. It doesn’t work for the high flyers, it doesn’t work for the middle 60%, and it doesn’t work for the bottom, forgotten third who leave school without any qualifications whatsoever.

“We need to treat vocational and academic subjects on an equal footing. These young people have to have a purpose and a sense of belonging. There needs to be pathways that they will see as relevant for them to come to school.”

Scottish Labour’s education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy, who sits on the committee, asked the panellists if they thought the current reforms will take the system to where it needs to be.

Ms Walker replied: “I think they need to. The reality is the young people sitting in our schools now need this reform – not in 10, 20 years’ time.

“I do think the current reforms are the right direction, I just think we need to get on with it and move where we can in the quick winds.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.