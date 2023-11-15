Money cannot continue to be poured into the NHS – Wes Streeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Money cannot continue to be poured into the NHS – Wes Streeting

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Peter Byrne/PA)

Money cannot continue to be poured into the NHS, the shadow health secretary has said, as he compared the head of the health service to Louis the 14th.

Wes Streeting told the NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool there was a risk the NHS would become the state owing to how much it costs the taxpayer.

He said: “There is no route out of the crisis in the NHS that requires simply spending more money”, adding that the Department of Health and Social Care accounts for 42% of departmental spending.

He told delegates: “I like Amanda Pritchard (NHS chief executive) very much, but we’re in danger of making her Louis the 14th – ‘l’etat, c’est moi.’”

Louis the 14th reigned France from 1638 – 1715 and is associated with the saying “L’État, c’est moi” (the state, it’s me).

Mr Streeting later added: “When you look at the NHS today, as it stands as a proportion of public spending and the size of the state, I think we should be anxious for two reasons.

“There is a real risk that the NHS becomes the state and sometimes I hear people suggesting that the NHS should do things that go well beyond the boundaries of what I think a health system ought to do, to pick up slack in other parts of the public sector.

“Secondly, when money is tight, as it is and as it’s going to be for the foreseeable future, every penny that goes into the NHS is potentially a penny that could have gone into schools, into policing and criminal justice, into tackling child poverty.

“And so, we can’t have a situation where, because we know that the NHS sits at the top of public concerns… we just assume that we can continue to get more money out of the public at the expense of other public services.”

He said the case he would have to make to Rachel Reeves if she becomes chancellor is “Why is this investment in the NHS going to be better spent and more impactful than investment in other very worthy causes?”

“So, for that reason, I think the NHS has to think really seriously about how it spends taxpayers’ money and how sustainable it looks if it continues to grow and grow.”