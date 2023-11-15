Recruitment campaign highlights importance of working in adult social care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruitment campaign highlights importance of working in adult social care

By Press Association
The advertising campaign will aim to boost recruitment in the sector (Alamy/PA)
A campaign promoting the impact social carers can have on vulnerable adults has been launched to aid recruitment to the sector.

The Scottish Government adult social care recruitment drive will feature TV, radio and digital advertising, showing the variety of care roles on offer across the more than 135,000-strong workforce.

Social care minister Maree Todd met staff and residents at Quayside Care Home in Yoker, Glasgow, run by HC-One Scotland, as she launched the campaign.

It comes as social care workers delivering direct care in commissioned services will see their pay increase to a minimum of £12 per hour from April, up from £10.90 introduced this year.

Earlier this year, the Coalition of Care and Support Providers in Scotland said recruitment and retention in the sector had become challenging, with three-quarters of organisations reporting high staff turnover between 2021 and 2022.

Ms Todd said the advertising campaign will show the “hugely positive impact” adult social care can have on communities.

She added: “To help address the issues care providers are facing in filling vacancies, we’ve increased pay and believe the national care service will help us and our partners to provide consistency in further improved pay and conditions, access to training and development and ensuring a career in social care is attractive and rewarding.

“It has been so good to meet with the staff here at Quayside and the HSCP (Health and Social Care Partnership) to hear how they are working together to not just adapt to the caring needs of their community, but how they really support their staff develop skills, experience and careers.”