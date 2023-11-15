Culture projects to share £6.5m funding following October cuts

Several cultural projects have been allocated more than £6.5 million in the current financial year.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson announced the funding on Wednesday, which includes £2 million for Screen Scotland and £1.5 million for the Culture Collective network.

Some of the money will also go towards public sector pay uplifts.

It comes after the First Minister pledged to “more than double” investment in arts and culture over the next five years.

In October, a funding cut of £6.6 million was re-imposed on Creative Scotland, prompting anger in the sector.

Mr Robertson said: “Cultural activity is hugely important and we value the significant positive impact it makes in the lives of people across Scotland.

“We recognise that cultural organisations are facing considerable challenges at present.

“This funding will benefit individuals and communities across Scotland through our support to programmes like Culture Collective, and demonstrates our continued investment in screen and festivals.

“In spite of the incredibly challenging picture, we have prioritised our investment in culture, to support the sector, acknowledging its vital contribution to our economy, and to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative and empowering potential of culture.”