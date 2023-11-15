Windsor Framework did not correct ‘underlying mistake’ in protocol, peers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Windsor Framework did not correct ‘underlying mistake’ in protocol, peers told

By Press Association
Criticism was also made around the amount of information given to businesses trying to work with the post-Brexit trading arrangements (Liam McBurney/PA)
Criticism was also made around the amount of information given to businesses trying to work with the post-Brexit trading arrangements (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Windsor Framework did not correct an “underlying mistake” in the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Westminster committee has heard.

The House of Lords European Affairs Sub-Committee on the Windsor Framework heard the claim during a public evidence session in its inquiry into regulatory divergence.

It also heard criticism around the amount of information given to businesses trying to work with the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Unionists in Northern Ireland strongly criticised the protocol, with the DUP withdrawing from the Stormont Assembly in protest.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this year re-entered negotiations with the EU and agreed the Windsor Framework.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is maintaining his party’s protest, and seeking further action from the UK government on unionist concerns at trading arrangements, and the separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

James Webber, a partner at the legal firm Shearman and Sterling, said he was “pessimistic” about what the Windsor Framework had achieved.

He said he believed the framework “embeds a fundamental analytical error that was made when the Northern Ireland Protocol was first conceived”.

“The practical effects of that error will worsen I think, over time,” he told peers, describing Northern Ireland as a “no-man’s-land” not exactly replicating either Great Britain or the EU.

“This fundamental analytical error I’m referring to is to accept as the Windsor Framework does, and as the protocol did before it, the application of foreign law and foreign courts over parts of the United Kingdom.”

He went on: “Much of the work of the Windsor protocol is in easing east/west trade flows.

“None of it actually alters the fact that EU law, essentially a foreign system of law, is applying to the production of goods inside Northern Ireland, and I think the deadweight costs of trying to work out which rules apply to you and in which direction divergence is affecting your business is likely to discourage investment and reduce trade volume and favour those incumbents who are finally able to thread the needle and work out how the system works over new entrants, and that will over time reduce competitiveness, productivity, economic and wage growth.

“So I’m a pessimist I’m afraid in respect of what the Windsor Framework has achieved, doesn’t mean it’s achieved nothing, but I think it reflects an underlying mistake, which remains uncorrected.”

In the same session, Anton Spisak, head of political leadership at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said the regulatory divergence was “now a fact of life simply because the UK has left the European single market and the customs union, and it is not under an obligation to follow EU legislative changes”.

Brexit
The committee was being chaired by Lord Jay of Ewelme (PA)

In an earlier session, Joel Reland, research associate at UK in a Changing Europe, was asked about the capacity of a future Stormont Executive to align when there are rules changes in either the UK or the EU.

“There’s currently no Executive, which means that we’re not really able to make any assessment of it,” he said.

“So when the Executive, at some point presumably comes back to power, it is going to have to learn how to make policy if it wants to maintain alignment with Great Britain and that is a really, really, really hard thing to do.”

Committee chair Lord Jay of Ewelme agreed with that point, adding: “I think your last point is something which has bothered the committee quite a lot over the last few months.”

Meanwhile, there was also criticism of government over the amount of information for businesses.

Mr Reland said there were some “flagship pieces of divergence”, such as new state aid and procurement regimes where government had engaged with businesses.

“But when in more everyday policy-making, things are happening and there is a potential divergence element I’m not sure business has been consulted anywhere near as much as it should be,” he said.

Dr Lisa Claire Whitten, a research fellow in post-Brexit governance at Queen’s University Belfast, said the process of dealing with regulatory diversions had been “reactive rather than strategic”.

“To date, it is piecemeal and ad hoc in terms of how it’s being dealt with,” she said.

“From a Northern Ireland perspective, there isn’t even an official comprehensive record of what law is applicable under the protocol and framework because that’s not a service that legislation.gov.uk are providing at present.”

She added: “But we’re at a point now when we have got relative legal certainty on the arrangements and on the wider UK/EU relationship so now is the time to develop that strategy and address this issue so that it doesn’t get worse, and there is possibility for that.”