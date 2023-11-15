Layla Moran confirms death of family member in Gaza

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has told the Commons one of her family members in Gaza has died.

The Oxford West and Abingdon MP, who claims to be the first MP of Palestinian descent, said it was the “most difficult day” she had had to endure in her parliamentary career.

She has previously shared her worries about her family members trapped in Gaza.

Ms Moran told the Commons: “I wanted to let the House know that today I lost my first family member.

“The reason why this is important, having spoken about how they are in a church in Gaza City and how they didn’t, I am afraid, die of a bomb, instead they died perhaps for lack of food, perhaps for dehydration.

“Their health deteriorated in the last week and they couldn’t get to the hospital they needed.”

Ms Moran told the Commons she planned to back calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as she raised the point of order about her family member.

She added: “Today I wanted to vote for peace. I wanted to be voting for a two-state solution, because that is the only way that these horrors will never be seen again.

“I wanted to vote for getting Hamas out of Gaza, and I wanted to vote for those reasons for an immediate bilateral ceasefire, so that families like mine, but also families in Israel don’t have to endure this any more.

“I urge colleagues from all sides to bear in mind that this is more than just party politics right now.

“I have been so disappointed by language I have heard today, the Prime Minister earlier suggesting that we weren’t on the side of Israel.”

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans gave Ms Moran his condolences for her loss, but said her point of order was not a matter for the chair, and cut her off at this point.