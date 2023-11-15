Queen and Philip ‘had great faith in their son’, former top royal aide reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen and Philip ‘had great faith in their son’, former top royal aide reveals

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh and the then Prince of Wales in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh and the then Prince of Wales in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had “great faith” in the abilities of their son, now the King, according to the former monarch’s top aide.

Lord Young of Old Windsor, the late Queen’s private secretary, paid tribute to his former boss in his maiden speech in the House of Lords.

The independent crossbench peer described how he learned about “the nature of public service, of decency and duty” from Britain’s longest-serving sovereign – and said he thought his choice of title would have “appealed” to her.

Lord Young spent 20 years in the Royal Household, serving as the late Queen’s assistant, then as her deputy private secretary and finally as her private secretary from 2017 until her death.

Upon the Queen’s death in 2022, he served as joint principal private secretary to the King until May this year.

He told peers in Westminster, during the fifth day of debate on the King’s Speech: “I come to this House as Lord Young of Old Windsor.

“The village of Old Windsor has happy family connections for me. As children, we had Sunday excursions there led by my late parents – my mother an NHS nurse, my father a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“But the title also I think would have appealed to my late boss’s crossword-solving mind. ‘Old’ can also mean ‘former’, and so ‘Old Windsor’ can mean – well, you get the gist.”

He went on: “I learned so much from Her late Majesty about the nature of public service, of decency and duty and indeed about the stability and sanctity of our constitutional settlement, and the part played by this House in ensuring the tripartite balance of Commons and Lords and Crown in Parliament.

“I came to understand the great faith that Her Majesty and indeed Prince Philip had in the abilities of their son, now our King, a faith well justified, as illustrated by his first 14 months as our sovereign, including, of course, his most recent visit to this House, where Commons and Lords were assembled together to receive The Gracious Speech.”

He added that the Commonwealth was “one of the things closest to the heart of our late Queen and indeed our King”, and noted an increasing appetite for “fresh and equitable relationships” with Commonwealth countries in areas such as trade, peace and security, climate, and culture.

He added that there is “widespread public confusion” about Commonwealth realms versus Commonwealth member countries, and that more should be done to educate people.

Finally, he expressed “concern” about the fate of the Commonwealth Games amid news that Australia has been given three months to find a host city for the 2026 event.