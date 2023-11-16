The senior Labour MPs who broke ranks to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

The senior Labour MPs who broke ranks to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

By Press Association
Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain by Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)
Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain by Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)

Eight frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir Starmer to back a Commons vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

MPs voted 293 to 125, majority 168, to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and were told instead to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at those who rebelled.

Jess Phillips

Prominent frontbencher Phillips has been the MP for Birmingham Yardley since 2015 and served as the Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding under Keir Starmer until Wednesday.

Ms Phillips, who is a member of the group Labour Friends of Israel, said it was with a “heavy heart” that she quit the Labour frontbench because of the party’s stance on Gaza.

“I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future,” she wrote in her resignation letter.

Naz Shah

The frontbencher, who has long been a strong supporter of Palestine, was forced to quit as John McDonnell’s parliamentary private secretary in August 2016 over antisemitic Facebook posts.

The MP for Bradford West, who had been serving as the shadow minister for crime reduction until Wednesday, said her “email inbox is full of messages” from constituents who demand a ceasefire.

Afzal Khan

The former shadow minister for exports was born in Pakistan and came to the UK aged 11.

The MP for Manchester Gorton became the city’s first Muslim MP upon his election in 2017, and has also served on the Muslim Council of Britain.

Sarah Owen

The MP for Luton North since 2019 was the shadow minister for local government and faith until her resignation.

On stepping down, Ms Owen said calls for a ceasefire are “reflected by the overwhelming majority of the British public”.

Paula Barker

MP for Liverpool Wavertree since 2019, Ms Baker was shadow minister for devolution and the English regions until Wednesday.

Andy Slaughter

Mr Slaughter has served as the MP for Hammersmith since 2005.

He is secretary of the Britain-Palestine All-Party Parliamentary Group and vice-chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East.

Tower block fire
Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith (Victoria Jones/PA)

Yasmin Qureshi

The MP for Bolton South East since 2010 is a qualified barrister, and moved to the UK as a child from Pakistan.

Rachel Hopkins

MP for Luton South since 2019, Hopkins was the shadow minister for the Cabinet Office from 2021 to 2023.

Dan Carden

Mr Carden has been the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Walton since 2017, and was one of eight LGBT MPs newly elected.

Mary Foy

Ms Foy has served as the MP for the City of Durham since the 2019 general election.