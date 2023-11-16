ABI urges cut to tax adding nearly £100 to motor and home insurance cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ABI urges cut to tax adding nearly £100 to motor and home insurance cost

By Press Association
The ABI urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to reduce the rate of insurance premium tax in next week’s autumn statement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A tax is typically adding nearly £100 to the annual cost paid by consumers for motor and combined buildings and contents home insurance policies, according to an industry body.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) released the figures as it urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to reduce the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) in next week’s autumn statement.

It argued that doing this would help millions of households and businesses manage their rising insurance costs.

IPT is a tax levied on insurers, but in practice it is passed on to customers as it feeds into the amounts charged for policies.

For motor and home insurance alone, IPT typically equates to an added cost approaching £98 per year, the ABI said, made up of £60 for motor insurance and just over £37 for a combined home buildings and contents policy.

It added that IPT equates to around £46.50 being added to a pet insurance policy and £13.50 to an annual travel insurance policy, typically.

IPT applies to most general insurance policies including motor, home, pet, and private medical insurance. The standard rate has doubled to 12% since October 2015.

The ABI said it is likely to hit the poorest the hardest who spend proportionately more on insurance, such as home and motor cover.

The costs of some insurance policies have been surging amid jumps in costs for raw materials, labour and energy. Rising second-hand car prices and the increasing sophistication of cars have also been factors pushing up insurance prices.

The ABI calculated that a single person with a car (paying motor insurance) who is renting a flat (paying contents cover) and paying travel insurance could be paying around £87 in IPT.

For a couple with two cars (paying two motor insurance policies), their own home (paying combined building and contents cover), a pet (paying pet insurance) and both with travel cover (two travel policies) could be paying around £231 annually in IPT.

If one person in the couple also has private medical cover, not supplied through work, they could be paying around £500 annually in IPT, the ABI said.

Last year, the tax made £7.45 billion for the Government, the association added.

Mervyn Skeet, the ABI’s director of general insurance policy, said: “Insurers are doing all they can to offer competitively priced insurance, despite facing some substantial increases in costs outside of their control.

“Now has never been a better time for the Government to show its support to the millions of homeowners and businesses who do the right thing by protecting their families and livelihoods against sudden financial shocks, than to reduce insurance premium tax.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Insurance premium tax, which contributes over £7 billion towards vital public services, forms just one part of the overall cost of insurance and the extent to which it is passed on to customers is a decision for insurers.

“Other factors affecting the price of insurance include the level of competition in the market.”