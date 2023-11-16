Liz Truss will have chance to bring forward law change from Commons back benches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Truss will have chance to bring forward law change from Commons back benches

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss has been selected to bring forward a private members bill (Yui Mok/PA)
Liz Truss will have a chance to bring forward a law from the back benches of the House of Commons.

The Conservative former prime minister’s name was among the 20 MPs’ names drawn in the ballot to bring forward private members bills, which give backbenchers the chance to change the law, separate from the Government’s legislative agenda.

Ms Truss’s name was 18th among the names revealed, so there is no guarantee that her suggested bill will be debated in the Commons.

A spokesman for the former prime minister told the PA news agency she would “make an announcement about her bill in due course”.

Dame Eleanor Laing
Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing draws balls in the private members’ bill ballot (Parliament/ Parliament TV)

Normally, only the first seven ballot bills will get a day’s debate and therefore have more chance of becoming law.

Labour MP Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central) came first in the ballot and will have top priority to bring forward a legislative proposal.

A total of 415 MPs entered this year’s ballot.

Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing drew numbered balls from a glass bowl to select at random the winning MPs.

There was added anticipation in the Westminster committee room where the draw took place as the Commons staff member dropped the final ball, leading to a pause before Ms Elliott’s name was announced.

Chris Elmore, the Labour MP for Ogmore, came second in the ballot, but said he had “no idea” yet about what he would focus his law-making efforts on.

Asked what his area of interests were, Mr Elmore said: “I do a lot of work around trying to manage and support young people using social media platforms in relation to bullying and online abuse.

“We have obviously seen legislation in the last year around the Online Safety Act, but I still think there are areas we could consider there.

“That will be one area of thought that I am going to give quite a bit of time to.”

The 20 successful MPs, in order of priority, are:

1. Labour MP Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)
2. Labour MP Chris Elmore (Ogmore)
3. Conservative MP Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)
4. Labour MP Wayne David (Caerphilly)
5. Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton Kemptown)
6. Conservative MP Selaine Saxby (North Devon)
7. Labour MP John Spellar (Warley)
8. Conservative MP Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South)
9. Conservative MP Anna Firth (Southend West)
10. Labour MP Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside)
11. Conservative MP Jonathan Lord (Woking)
12. Labour MP Sarah Champion (Rotherham)
13. Conservative MP Gareth Johnson (Dartford)
14. Labour MP Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)
15. Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)
16. DUP MP Gavin Robinson (Belfast East)
17. Labour MP Ruth Jones (Newport West)
18. Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss (South West Norfolk)
19. Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire)
20. SNP MP Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East)