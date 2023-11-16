Number of lone child asylum seekers in England rises by almost a third in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of lone child asylum seekers in England rises by almost a third in a year

By Press Association
There has been a large increase in unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in England in the year to March 2023 (Alamy/PA)
The number of lone child asylum seekers in England has risen by almost a third in a year, according to the latest figures.

There were 7,290 looked-after children as of the end of March who were unaccompanied child asylum seekers, the Department for Education (DfE) statistics show.

This is a 29% increase – 1,630 more such children – on the 2022 figure and a 42% increase on pre-pandemic 2019 figures, the department said.

Action for Children described the overall figures as “depressing”, adding that they show an “overstretched and underfunded care system stuck in crisis mode – one that is letting down our most vulnerable children”.

Unaccompanied child asylum seekers are defined as those who have applied for asylum in their own right and are separated from both parents or any other responsible adult.

Local authorities have a legal duty to provide accommodation for them.

In the year to March, Kent looked after the largest number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers at 445 young people, followed by Hampshire (239) and Manchester (172).

The DfE said unaccompanied child asylum seekers made up 9% of all looked-after children.

The majority (96%) were male, up from 90% in 2019, and unaccompanied child asylum seekers were generally older than other looked-after children.

Around 14% were aged under 16 years old, compared to 74% of all looked-after children, the department said.

For the first time, this year details on the type of placements for unaccompanied child asylum seekers showed that the proportion ending up in so-called semi-independent settings has risen, while foster placements and independent arrangements have decreased.

Almost half (45%) were placed in semi-independent settings, up from 24% in 2019.

Semi-independent settings are those in which a person will generally have access to their own facilities such as a kitchen but will have a responsible adult on-site if needed.

Foster carers looked after 38% of unaccompanied child asylum seekers, down from 50% in 2019, while 16% of unaccompanied child asylum seekers were living independently, down from 25% in 2019.

Overall the number of children looked after by local authorities in England rose to 83,840 – up 2%, the DfE said, adding that this continued the increase seen in recent years.

The department said the changes seen in the past year can mainly be explained by the large increase in unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

The number of looked-after children who were adopted was down 2% to 2,960.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, said: “We need to see a clear shift from the current system. That means urgent cash from central government and a fire lit under its social care reform plans.

“It must ensure proper funding for early help services to reduce the numbers of children going into care, better support for those leaving care to return home so they don’t end up back in the care system, and improved standards of care.

“This approach will not only benefit those children and their future life chances, but also the taxpayer, who is currently footing the bill for an expensive and broken care system.”