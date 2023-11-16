Arresting protesters for climbing on war memorial would be illegal, Rowley says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arresting protesters for climbing on war memorial would be illegal, Rowley says

By Press Association
Police must be able to enforce the law without ‘pandering to public opinion’, Sir Mark said (PA)
Arresting protesters for climbing on a war memorial after a pro-Palestinian march would have been illegal, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley said the move by demonstrators was “unfortunate” and “inflammatory in certain ways” but not against the law as he was questioned about the force’s response to the event on Wednesday.

Police must be able to enforce the law impartially rather than “pandering to public opinion,” he told an Institute for Government event on Thursday.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has suggested officers could be given new powers to protect war memorials after protesters scaled the Royal Artillery Memorial at Hyde Park Corner in London last night.

Asked about the police response, Sir Mark said: “What the officer didn’t do last night was make up a law that it’s illegal to do something and do an arrest which would have been illegal, clearly.”

He defended the actions of officers on the ground, describing them as “sensible” in the circumstances, adding: “The officers intervened, as officers often are doing, to try and de-escalate risk of conflict, even when there isn’t explicit power to do it.”

The commissioner suggested that there are elements of current police powers which “do not work very well” and that the Met will be discussing these with Government.

But wider issues, like the balance between the right to protest and the impact it may have on others, are a matter for Parliament, he said.

Sir Mark refused to be drawn into whether sacked home secretary Suella Braverman had interfered with the police’s job by writing an op-ed in The Times suggesting officers “play favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters.

He said he would not get into “the politics” of the issue but that officers are used to contention surrounding their work and “don’t worry unduly.”

Police chiefs joint annual summit
Home Secretary James Cleverly said he will look at how the police can ‘take action on this’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, the police chief stressed the centuries-old principle of police being able to act impartially and without “pandering to public opinion”.

Referring to the 19th-century Peelian principles, he said: “The fifth one I think captures the issues of the day, to seek and preserve public favour, not by pandering to public opinion but by constantly demonstrating absolutely impartial service to the law, in complete independence of policy, and without regard to the justice or injustice of the substance of individual laws.

“It’s interesting that that could have been written down 200 years ago and be so apposite today.”

The IfG event was rescheduled after a last-minute meeting in Downing Street between Sir Mark and the Prime Minister over the response to a pro-Palestinian protest, which clashed with the original date.

It comes after Mr Cleverly, who was a Territorial Army officer in the Royal Artillery, said he would examine whether the police needed new powers.

“I’m not going to let my personal feelings cloud my judgment on this but it is clearly wrong, and the police have said that they recognise it is deeply disrespectful for people to climb on war memorials,” he told LBC.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he added: “These – and the police have said this – are deeply disrespectful actions. The war memorials recognise the sacrifice people have made for our freedom, and abusing, desecrating behaviour like this is deeply, deeply offensive.

“I will look at what further measures need to be taken so the police can take action on this.”

Police said the protesters who climbed on the memorial were a breakaway group from the main march, who had been dispersed at Hyde Park Corner.