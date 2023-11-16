Campaigners could make online safety super-complaints to Ofcom, Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners could make online safety super-complaints to Ofcom, Government says

By Press Association
Super-complaints could help Ofcom stay on top of new harmful and emerging online trends as they appear, the Government said (PA)
Expert groups and children’s charities could be allowed to submit super-complaints to Ofcom under the powers of the Online Safety Act.

The Government has launched a consultation seeking views on the possibility of allowing certain approved parties the ability to submit complaints to the new online regulator over concerns around internet safety and freedom of expression.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said it was looking for views from expert groups to help define who could make a super-complaint, their format and how Ofcom should respond to them.

Under the new Online Safety Act, social media companies have been given new duties to protect children on their platforms, as well as remove illegal content and enforce their terms of service or face huge fines from Ofcom.

Super-complaints could help Ofcom stay on top of new harmful and emerging online trends as they appear, the Government said, noting that super-complaints or similar processes already exist in other sectors.

“The Online Safety Act makes the UK the safest place in the world to be online, but we need to be sure Ofcom is ready to respond to any emerging online safety issues as soon as they arise,” Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said.

“The super-complaints process will allow organisations to make Ofcom aware of new challenges quickly and efficiently, making sure the ambition and promise of the Online Safety Act can keep pace with evolving trends, protecting people online for decades to come.”

Ofcom has already begun publishing its draft codes of practice – the blueprints for tech firms to follow to keep their users safe – and which will be used to help enforce the Online Safety Act.

“Protecting children and protecting free speech are key pillars of the UK’s groundbreaking new online safety laws,” Ofcom’s online safety group director, Gill Whitehead, said.

“Campaigners’ voices have helped lay the foundations, and we want to continue hearing from them as we build a safer life online.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team so we can keep a close eye on issues as they emerge, and we’ve already set out our first blueprint for what tech firms need to do to tackle illegal harms.

“But we won’t be doing this alone, and we’re looking forward to working with a broad coalition of experts.”