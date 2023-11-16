Fire service told ministers of collapse-prone concrete in 2019, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fire service told ministers of collapse-prone concrete in 2019, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
The Lib Dems said Raac was found in fire service buildings in 2019 (Alamy/PA)
The fire service told the Scottish Government of issues it was facing related to collapse-prone concrete in 2019, an email uncovered by the Scottish Liberal Democrats has shown.

As a result of a freedom of information request, the party has released correspondence which shows the service reported 15 roofs in fire stations had been found to contain planks made of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) as of August 30, 2019.

The email said: “Currently of 31 reports from inspections, we have confirmed 15 roofs are of a Raac plank structure and full intrusive and thermographic surveys are being organised.”

Three stations, it continued, contained “areas of concern” – Dalkeith, Liberton and Livingston – with the latter’s issue being reported in the appliance bay, which was “placed out of bounds”, forcing fire engines to reverse into the station.

As of this year, Raac has been identified in 14 buildings owned by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions, Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I have here a freedom of information request which shows the fire service contacted the Scottish Government four years ago about having to prop-up station ceilings because of dangerous concrete.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Government had ignored warnings from the fire service (PA)

“Fire station roofs were the canary in the coal mine for the concrete crisis now affecting schools and hospitals, and yet the Government were nowhere on this.

“Not telling Parliament, ignoring it internally, even cutting budgets.

“Firefighters run towards danger on every job, they shouldn’t have to face it when they return to base.”

Responding, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “What we have been doing and many of our public bodies and local authorities have been doing, of course, is following the guidance of the Institute of Structural Engineers – it’s really important that we continue to align ourselves with that important guidance.

“Of course, where Raac has been found, in the vast, overwhelming majority of cases it is my understanding that appropriate mitigations have been put in place.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton also raised pleas from the fire service for £70 million for works to mitigate the risks presented by Raac, “but ministers actually cut their capital budget in real terms”.

The First Minister said he met with the Scottish Trades Union Congress this week, including representatives of the Fire Brigades Union, where they made “a passionate plea” for more financing.

“I will of course give those calls absolute consideration, as will the Deputy First Minister when we are working on the Budget next month,” he said.