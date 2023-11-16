World ‘badly off track’ to meet carbon emissions targets, minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

World 'badly off track' to meet carbon emissions targets, minister warns

By Press Association
Energy minister Graham said the world is ‘badly off track’ to meet carbon emissions targets (John Giles/PA)
The world is “badly off track” to meet carbon emission targets, a minister has warned, as he said the UK will make it a priority at Cop28 to maintain the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Graham Stuart was addressing a debate in the Commons about the upcoming United Nations climate conference which is due to begin later this month in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The energy minister also told MPs that “we must not lose hope and fall into a council of doom”, insisting efforts to date have succeeded in “bending the emissions curve away from apocalyptic levels”.

He told the Commons: “The upcoming Cop hosted by the UAE comes at a really important moment in tackling the climate crisis.

Energy minister Graham Stuart
“Amid record temperatures and emissions, the first comprehensive stocktake of progress against the Paris agreement at Cop28 will show that the world is badly off track.

“We have made significant progress through the Paris Agreement with temperature projections shifting from 4 degrees increase before Paris, to 2.4 to 2.7 degrees after Glasgow, thanks to the nationally determined contributions, the individual contributions which countries have put forward and said that they will meet.

“But we know that it is not enough. In Glasgow we cemented the goal of limiting global increases to no more than 1.5 degrees as our north star.

“This has been carried forward by the UAE presidency and the latest science and the impact we are seeing even at 1.1 degrees shows us why that is so important.

“So a top priority for the UK is to leave Cop28 with a clear roadmap to keep 1.5 degrees as a ceiling in reach.”

Mr Stuart recognised challenges for climate ambitions, and warned “G20 relations are strained”, adding: “Some countries are seeking to stoke divisions, to deflect from their own responsibility to take action.”

In addition to the goal to “keep 1.5 degree alive”, he laid out four other priorities for the Government at the summit.

They are to make clear progress towards a “clean energy future” including a commitment to “phase out coal power”, reform of international financial institutions, improve adaption to climate change including “establishing an effective loss and damage fund”, and make “real progress towards protecting, restoring and sustainably managing nature”.

He said the UK has decarbonised “faster than any major economy” and has “ambitious plans”.

But he said the UK also has to “lead the global conversation”, saying: “Two years on from Glasgow the need to accelerate action is more urgent than ever”.

ENVIRONMENT Climate
PA Graphics

Closing his remarks, the minister said: “Though the gap looks unassailably large, we must not lose hope and fall into a council of doom.

“The reality is that efforts to date have succeeded in bending the emissions curve away from apocalyptic levels of warming of three degrees or more, and in some sectors, notably energy and electric cars, the transition is taking off.”

Shadow energy minister Kerry McCarthy told the Commons: “We don’t have a Government that is taking action on all fronts that is needed now. We have a Government that is not just stalling, but taking us backwards.”

Conservative former environment secretary Therese Coffey, making her first contribution in the Commons as a backbencher since leaving the Government in this week’s reshuffle, said: “Cop28 is absolutely going to be vital.”

She commended the Government for “recognising … the necessity for a just transition”, welcoming the Prime Minister’s decision “to allow more time” for certain changes, including his pledge not to force people to replace oil boilers.