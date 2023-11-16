Grants of £1,500 announced for people hit by Storm Babet flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grants of £1,500 announced for people hit by Storm Babet flooding

By Press Association
Homes were inundated when Storm Babet hit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Homes were inundated when Storm Babet hit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People whose homes were hit by the worst flooding from Storm Babet will be able to claim grants of £1,500, the Scottish Government has said.

In addition, grants of £3,000 for businesses severely affected by the storm were announced.

The government’s taskforce on recovery from the flooding met on Thursday morning, chaired by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

There had been calls from those affected by the flooding for the government to do more, while the Scottish Conservatives said the taskforce should have met weeks ago.

Autumn weather October 23rd 2023
A ministerial taskforce met to discuss the recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Discussions on the Bellwin scheme, which compensates local authorities for expenditure to deal with emergencies, are ongoing and the deadline for councils to submit their final bills has been extended to four months post-storm.

The storm brought unprecedented flooding to Angus and the north-east of Scotland between October 18 and 21, claiming three lives north of the border.

In the town of Brechin, the River South Esk burst its banks and several streets were inundated with water.

The grants announced on Thursday will be administered by councils.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said Storm Babet was a “highly unusual weather event”.

Autumn weather October 21st 2023
Households can claim £1,500 (Neil Pooran/PA)

She said: “Given the unprecedented scale of damage and impact caused by Storm Babet we have concluded that additional funding is required to support households and businesses.

“This is in addition to our long-standing annual funding of £42 million and the additional £150 million for flood risk management and £12 million for coastal change adaptation over the course of this parliament, and sits alongside the Bellwin Scheme, Scottish Welfare Fund, and additional funds to farming businesses and organisations.

“Our taskforce will continue to oversee these matters and support local partners.”

Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus council, said she welcomed the government’s commitments.

She said: “Recovery will be a lengthy process as we support people and communities to rebuild their lives and businesses from the unprecedented flooding and we will need ongoing support for years to come to rebuild our infrastructure and take action to protect Angus from such devastating flooding in the future.”

The government said support is also available through the Scottish Welfare Fund and council tax relief for properties rendered uninhabitable.

The government said no council is currently in a position to finalise its claim under the Bellwin scheme.

On October 25, the UK Government announced a package of grants for those affected by Storm Babet in England – with households able to claim up to £500 and businesses £2,500.